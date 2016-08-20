Resistance forces in Seikphyu Township, which has oil wells and ammunition factories, have reported heavy deployments of regime troops.
Man Injured as Myanmar Junta-Run Airline’s Plane Comes Under Fire in Kayah
364
The Myanmar National Airlines plane was hit by bullets as it landed in Loikaw; no one has yet claimed responsibility but the state is a hotbed of anti-junta resistance.
Elon Musk Asked to Provide Satellite Internet for Myanmar Fight Against Junta
1.5k
Online posts warn that the regime is trying to create a digital dictatorship and Starlink could unlock evidence of junta crimes.
Demands to Free Children Held by Myanmar Junta After School Attack
2.0k
An estimated 20 civilians, including children, remain in regime custody with no news about the extent of their injuries.
Myanmar Military Airstrike Kills Junta Soldiers Held Prisoner in Rakhine
1.8k
Regime personnel captured by the Arakan Army were killed and wounded when junta jets bombed the cells where they were detained.
Rakhine Residents Trapped and Going Hungry as Myanmar Military Blockades Villages
1.9k
Junta forces are blocking transport routes in northern Rakhine as clashes with ethnic armed organization the Arakan Army continue.
Myanmar Junta Dep. Battalion Commander Killed as Resistance Seizes Base in Karen State
2.1k
The KNLA and a PDF group fought junta Infantry Battalion 283 for an hour before occupying the base in Kyainseikgyi, killing 13 troops and seizing weapons and ammunition.
Myanmar’s Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, Australian Adviser, Three Ministers Jailed for Three Years
2.1k
A junta court ruled the ousted State Counselor, her adviser Sean Turnell and three others violated the Official Secrets Act. Turnell still faces an immigration charge.
Editorial & Opinion
Analysis
Myanmar Regime not Interested in Genuine Peace Talks With EAOs
Analysts said the junta is using the so-called peace dialogue to buy time and try and persuade ethnic armed organizations not to supply weapons to resistance forces.Read Now
The Two Hands of Washington’s Myanmar Policy
Tony Waters argues that Erin Murphy’s book, “Burmese Haze: US Policy and Myanmar’s Opening — and Closing”, fails to address the murky side of
Myanmar’s Revolution: Never Cold Blooded
The use of the term ‘Never Cold Blooded’ by Myanmar’s revolutionaries shows how the country is being transformed by the fight against military d
Myanmar Civil Society Is Right to Criticize the UN on Aid Distribution
By dealing with the junta and failing to engage the National Unity Government, UN agencies are allowing humanitarian assistance to be weaponized.
