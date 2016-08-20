On the Front Lines Against COVID-19 in Myanmar’s Biggest City

No Place to Call Home in the Junta’s Myanmar

Myanmar Firm Ties Up With Krispy Kreme to Create Doughnuts With a Local Flavor

US ‘Exploring Ways to Ramp Up Support’ for Myanmar Opposition: State Dept. Official

Man Injured as Myanmar Junta-Run Airline’s Plane Comes Under Fire in Kayah

By dealing with the junta and failing to engage the National Unity Government, UN agencies are allowing humanitarian assistance to be weaponized.

The use of the term ‘Never Cold Blooded’ by Myanmar’s revolutionaries shows how the country is being transformed by the fight against military d

Tony Waters argues that Erin Murphy’s book, “Burmese Haze: US Policy and Myanmar’s Opening — and Closing”, fails to address the murky side of

Analysts said the junta is using the so-called peace dialogue to buy time and try and persuade ethnic armed organizations not to supply weapons to resistance forces.

A junta court ruled the ousted State Counselor, her adviser Sean Turnell and three others violated the Official Secrets Act. Turnell still faces an immigration charge.

The KNLA and a PDF group fought junta Infantry Battalion 283 for an hour before occupying the base in Kyainseikgyi, killing 13 troops and seizing weapons and ammunition.

Junta forces are blocking transport routes in northern Rakhine as clashes with ethnic armed organization the Arakan Army continue.

Regime personnel captured by the Arakan Army were killed and wounded when junta jets bombed the cells where they were detained.

An estimated 20 civilians, including children, remain in regime custody with no news about the extent of their injuries.

Online posts warn that the regime is trying to create a digital dictatorship and Starlink could unlock evidence of junta crimes.

The Myanmar National Airlines plane was hit by bullets as it landed in Loikaw; no one has yet claimed responsibility but the state is a hotbed of anti-junta resistance.

Resistance forces in Seikphyu Township, which has oil wells and ammunition factories, have reported heavy deployments of regime troops.

