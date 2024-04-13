Retreating to his books

Some might be wondering what junta chief Min Aung Hlaing was doing this past week as the key trade town of Myawaddy on the Thai border came under siege and drones attacked his nerve center of Naypyitaw.

The answer is donating books to libraries. On April 3, he organized a ceremony to hand over books to public libraries and their counterparts at regional commands and battalions.

A similar ceremony took place on Wednesday when he donated cash and publications for the “development of libraries” across the country.

Was this a tactical maneuver to distract attention from his secret military counteroffensive?

Apparently not. His troops fled Myawaddy while the military airbase in Naypyitaw came under attack again on Thursday, to the dismay of regime defense minister Tin Aung San, home affairs minister Yar Pyae as well as the navy and air chiefs who donated cash for libraries on Wednesday.

Some may argue that supplying books for public libraries is always a good thing. Well, let’s take a look at the books that Min Aung Hlaing supplied. One of the titles is “The Public Science Treatise”, which was originally published under Myanmar’s first prime minister, U Nu, some seven decades ago – long before people had landed on the moon. Min Aung Hlaing had the book, which is ancient by scientific standards, reprinted last year with no additions or edits.

Civilians called up across country

Less than two months after imposing mandatory military service, the junta launched basic training for conscripts at regional commands across the country on April 8.

The regime has said that 5,000 people would be drafted in the first batch. However, it has not revealed how many individuals are undergoing military training in the first intake.

Even before official training began, the regime had forcibly recruited stateless Rohingya in Rakhine State and sent them straight to the front line after just a few weeks of military training. Some were later found dead in junta military uniform at a base seized by the ethnic Arakan Army.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing confirmed his plan to force young civilians into military service and return retired soldiers to active duty at the Armed Forces Day parade on March 27.

His announcement followed a series of humiliating defeats after a three-year struggle on multiple fronts that has left the military suffering the worst crisis of morale in its history.

