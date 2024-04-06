The battle for Kyaukphyu Port-SEZ

Despite escalating fighting in Rakhine State, the military regime and China are pushing ahead with a special economic zone and deep-sea port project in Myanmar’s westernmost state that will give landlocked Yunnan province access to the Indian Ocean.

Aung Naing Oo, chair of the Myanmar Special Economic Zone Central Working Body, on Tuesday called for speedy completion of preparations for the concession agreement and addendum signed for a deep seaport in Kyaukphyu Special Economic Zone, Kyaukphyu Township.

On Thursday, representatives of Chinese state-owned firm CITIC met junta construction minister Myo Thant in Naypyitaw for talks on infrastructure construction in the Kyaukphyu project, part of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative.

The ethnic Rakhine Arakan Army (AA) has been battling the regime for control of the state since November. The several towns it has seized so far include Ramree, which borders Kyaukphyu in southern Rakhine.

In early March, the AA called for cooperation from existing foreign investors in Rakhine State and said it would guarantee their security. China’s ambassador to Myanmar, Chen Hai, had earlier urged junta foreign minister Than Swe to ensure stability for Chinese businesses in Myanmar during talks in Naypyitaw.

On Monday, China’s special envoy to Myanmar Deng Xijun visited junta boss Min Aung Hlaing to discuss the potential for a ceasefire in Rakhine.

Beijing’s growing anxiety over the western state is easy to understand. Besides the special economic zone and port, China also has oil and gas pipelines running from its border city of Ruili through northern Shan State, Mandalay and Magwe regions to Rakhine on the Bay of Bengal.

Drones target Min Aung Hlaing at home

Resistance forces used 28 improvised drones to target Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing’s residence, his military’s headquarters and a major airbase in Naypyitaw early on Thursday morning, in the biggest attack on the junta’s nerve center since the coup.

Amid reports of injuries and the temporary closure adjacent Naypyitaw Airport, junta spokesman Major General Zaw Min Tun sought to downplay the impact of the attack. He told the BBC that even countries like Russia and the Middle East can’t prevent drones from entering their airspace so the important point was the ability to shoot them down.

Junta-controlled newspapers claimed the regime’s air defenses managed to down the fixed-wing drones. However, they could not cover up the fact that the generals’ lair is now under threat.

