In his fourth New Year message since the coup, Minh Aung Hlaing said on Wednesday that the year ahead will be better than the last one.

Expect more bloodshed.

He urged parents not to forget to send their children to school when classes resume in June.

Expect more airstrikes on classrooms.

He said his regime places great importance on developing Myanmar’s education and health sectors.

Expect their annual budgets to continue shrinking.

Min Aung Hlaing said Myanmar’s military is the guardian of the democratic process, and that his regime is guiding the country towards the multi-party democratic system the people aspire to.

Expect democratic norms and ideals to be further degraded in the year ahead. Expect him to, as well, violate more agreements, both formal and informal, and any treaty he can think of, in the year ahead. Min Aung Hlaing has never heard of a human right he does not want to violate. Expect him to search for new ones.

He said selfish people disrupted regional stability at the instigation of foreigners last year.

Expect him to cause more regional instability in the year ahead.

Min Aung Hlaing wants the people of Myanmar to take the long view.

Expect the short term to be barbaric.

Min Aung Hlaing called on ethnic groups to demonstrate solidarity.

Expect bombings of ethnic villages to reach a new record in the year ahead.

He said Myanmar was able to overcome difficulties and challenges last year.

Expect his cognitive immobility to worsen.

He said he will tackle any challenges that arise in the year ahead.

Pray.

Min Aung Hlaing said his regime will strive to improve the welfare of all citizens.

Expect famine.

Min Aung Hlaing said he is working to secure a permanent peace that will last in Myanmar for generations.

It’s time to doubt that Myanmar will survive.