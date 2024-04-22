Intense clashes between the ethnic Arakan Army (AA) and the junta’s military forces broke out Monday in Rakhine State’s Thandwe Township, which is home to Ngapali Beach, a popular tourist destination, local Rakhine media reported.

The fighting started near the Tha Htay hydropower plant in the north of the township at about noon and the junta used aircraft to bomb the AA troops, Rakhine media outlet Narinjara reported, citing residents near the clash site.

Another local media outlet reported that dozens of junta troops were killed in the clash and the ethnic rebel army also suffered some losses.

The Irrawaddy was unable to independently verify the reports. AA spokesperson U Khaing Thukha did not respond to a request for comment.

During the clash, junta naval boats on a nearby tributary opened fire at the AA forces.

On April 15, the junta conducted aerial bombardments in areas near the Thandwe-Taungup highway and the Tha Htay hydropower project site, though there were no clashes with AA troops going on at the time.

AA troops also clashed with junta forces near Kawe Chaung Village on the highway on April 13. Since then, junta army and naval bases have randomly shelled villages in the township.

The junta has tightened security in the area, setting up more military checkpoints at all entrances to Thandwe Town. Junta forces have been restricting the movements of town residents, according to local media reports.

The military checkpoints are prohibiting residents from carrying rice and fuel, residents told Rakhine media.

The ethnic rebel army has seized over 170 junta bases and has full control of six of Rakhine State’s 17 townships, as well as three other towns in the state. It also controls the whole of Paletwa Township in southern Chin State.

The armed group has surrounded the Rakhine State capital Sittwe as well as Kyaukphyu Township, where a US$8-billion project is being constructed with Chinese investment.

The AA is also attacking Ann town, where the junta’s Western Command is based. In retaliation, the junta has been bombarding civilian targets under AA control including schools, hospitals and religious sites, and has blocked transport, internet and phone connections.

The junta has also been accused of using Rohingya people as forced recruits to sow ethnic hatred in Rakhine State.