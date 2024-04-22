The Arakan Army (AA) has steamrolled through Rakhine since it ended its informal ceasefire with Myanmar’s military in the state last November.

Now, it is fighting a battle that will determine the future of Rakhine people, the ethnic army’s spokesperson, Khaing Thukha, told The Irrawaddy.

“This is a critical moment,” he said during an interview about the military situation in Rakhine State and the AA’s progress towards its goal.

Since its founding 15 years ago it has been transformed from a handful of recruits training on a mountaintop in Kachin State into a giant killer.

Now one of the largest and most powerful of the country’s ethnic armies, it has seized most of northern Rakhine State since last November. Its political objective is for Rakhine to be at least a confederate state.

It has been 15 years since the AA was formed. To what extent has it achieved its goals?

We can say we have made considerable achievements. We are gaining greater momentum and getting closer to our goal.

Can you confirm the areas that the AA has seized, and is trying to seize?

We have total control over Kyauktaw, Mrauk-U, Minbya, Myebon, Ramree, Pauktaw, Ponnagyun, Rathedaung and [Chin State’s] Paletwa townships. We have also seized rural areas in Maungdaw and Buthidaung [where] junta troops are only present in the towns.

It is the same in Kyaukphyu and Sittwe [townships] where we control rural areas. In all the other townships, we control certain areas through various means even though we are not fighting.

What is the AA doing in towns it has seized?

Public safety is our top priority. We have been continuously educating residents about how they should protect themselves against airstrikes and landmines. We are clearing landmines. We also prioritize providing food, medicine, cooking oil and restoring communications.

We are trying to provide them with what they need to grow rice and other crops in the upcoming rainy season. We are also providing healthcare services with the medicine we have. We are making sure that school-aged children get access to schooling.

What challenges do you face performing those tasks?

Even before the fighting broke out, the regime blockaded roads and waterways, which cut off the flow of goods into Rakhine from other parts of the country. What’s more, the regime carries out airstrikes day and night on Rakhine people out of its racial hatred. It is committing a genocide against Rakhine people.

How close is the AA to achive its goal of confederate status?

The Way of Rakhita is a policy to prioritize the interests and concerns of all people living in Arakha State [Rakhine State]. The sovereignty of Arakha people [people living in Rakhine State] must be in their hands. We don’t accept that other organizations or other ethnic groups decide the fate of Arakha people.

Which forces is the AA cooperating with to achieve its political goals?

We can’t make everything public during the revolution. We are determinedly marching towards our goal on the path we have chosen. We have said that we, the United League of Arakan/ Arakan Army, would request no one to fulfill our goal. We will achieve it by ourselves in cooperation with our people.

To what extent has the group been able to forge ties with the people over the past 15 years?

It is very good. Our people are very passionate because they want to be liberated. So, we have complete trust in them that they will overcome any difficulty and challenge by cooperating with us.

What else do you want to say?

The Myanmar military regime is the last fascist army in the world. The fascist Japanese [army] that trained them have changed. But the Bamar military has not changed at all. They are fighting to destroy all.

The war in Myanmar is a fight between the regime and the people. Only when the fascist reime is wiped out from the Myanmar map will safety of the people be guaranteed. Without a guarantee for safety, there won’t be freedom. So, I would like to stress that we can only acquire freedom and safety after the regime is completely got rid of.