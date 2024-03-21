For two decades, Karen communities and environmentalists have opposed mega-dam projects, particularly the Hat Gyi hydropower scheme, on Myanmar’s mighty Salween River.

The Karen Rivers Watch, a coalition of civil society groups, is reiterating calls for a ban on hydropower projects to allow the Salween to flow freely and preserve water resources for the next generation.

Around 1,000 residents in Karen National Union (KNU)-controlled territory along the Salween joined the International Day of Action Against Dams and for Rivers on March 14.

The Salween provides transport, fisheries and water for farmland.

The Salween Peace Park was established as an indigenous sanctuary to protect natural resources, biodiversity, cultural heritage and endangered wildlife in Mutraw, the Karen term for Hpapun District.

Residents gather annually to express concerns about the impact of proposed dams on Karen State’s ecosystems, where an estimated 10 million people rely on the river.

The previous military regime in 2005 started planning for the dams and signed a contract a year later with China’s Sinohydro and EGAT from Thailand for a 1,360-megawatt dam on the Salween. Residents opposed the plans but environmental and social impact assessments were conducted in 2006.

In 2013, then-president Thein Sein declared plans for six Salween dams, including at Hat Gyi.

The next four years saw clashes after the regime deployed troops for project security and road construction. Thousands of villages left their homes amid fears of being recruited for forced labor.

In May 2021, junta leader Min Aung Hlaing hinted about resuming the dam projects.

Naw K’nyaw Paw, chairwoman of the Karen Women’s Organization, is also on the governing committee of the Salween Peace Park and an adviser to KNU-controlled Mutraw District. She has joined many anti-dam gatherings.

She urged the international community to insist that residents be consulted about any development projects.

Naw K’nyaw Paw talked to The Irrawaddy about the Salween’s rich culture and resources.

The Salween dam projects seem to have been paused. Could they resume?

The Thai government and Myanmar’s junta are always interested in building dams.

But residents object and we have international solidarity to support us. I don’t think the dam can be continued in our lifetime.

But we need to continue this awareness to stop it happening in the future. The next generation must be aware and continue to resist these mega projects.

Water should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their background or social status. Not just for people who have money and power.

There should be equality and equal rights. It should be a basic right for everyone.

These mega projects have major negative impacts and bring no benefits to residents. The electricity will be exported while residents pay the price.

The international community should oppose dams on the Salween.

The theme on March 14 was “water for all”. What challenges do residents face accessing water resources?

The Salween is for everyone. People can come to fish and travel.

A dam would stop that. It would be fenced off and we would lose access.

In many countries, businesses and wealthy investors steal water from the villages and streams dry up.

If you have money, you can buy clean water but residents often don’t have access to proper water.

We currently have access to clean water because we have the river and streams and can dig wells.

If we don’t maintain water for all it will become a privilege for some rich people.

Poor people will suffer. Everyone should have access to clean water.

That’s why we oppose the dams. We commit ourselves to taking care of our water, to keep it clean and not to throw trash, particularly plastic. They should be kept clean and free-flowing for future generations.

What are you doing to preserve water resources?

The area is part of the Salween Peace Park. The peace park assembly talked about taking care of the water and fisheries and stopping deforestation to care for the environment. People are aware but we need to continue. Not to just set a policy but to put it into practice.

Every year we gather to remind ourselves that we have the responsibility and we have to commit ourselves to take care of the environment. Residents take care of their environment, like our ancestors, with indigenous knowledge of how to take care of the river and fisheries. We must pass this knowledge on to the next generation.

Salween Peace Park is regarded as a successful initiative. What challenges does the conflict bring?

It is a very successful initiative because it is bottom-up. Residents pick the governing committee. It is collaborative and everyone works together.

Every year representatives meet from all the communities, the KNU and civil society organizations.

It is very challenging during the conflict but people survive because they have knowledge. Even if they abandon their village, people can survive in the forests because they know where to look for food and they know the safe areas if there is shelling or airstrikes.

We survive because we still have the forests and mountains and the river on which we can depend.

People are more aware to take better care of our forests for our own protection.

We already have the knowledge. If we come together we can share practices and culture to survive and develop.

The area lacks infrastructure and roads. Does the underdevelopment limit your ability to raise awareness?

We are calling for community development. Residents need to decide what infrastructure they want. We don’t want businesses to take advantage of us. The people must take the lead.

Access used to be difficult but now people can come from anywhere. The old road was only for motorbikes but now the upper Salween can be reached in a few hours.

Most people want development but they want to be heard when it is being discussed.

Villagers are trying their best during the conflict but there is progress.

In the past, we had a lot of Myanmar’s military camps but now people can travel without fear and work together to build roads. It is a first step.

Could the Salween Peace Park’s governance provide a model for a federal Myanmar?

If you want to build a federal union that is bottom-up, communities must be involved.

We should be able to make decisions to develop ourselves. That is sustainable. A federal Myanmar could be built from the bottom up.