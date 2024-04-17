DHAKA – At least 80 Myanmar junta personnel have crossed into Bangladesh in three days amid fighting with the Arakan Army (AA).

On Tuesday a Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) officer told The Irrawaddy that around 50 people arrived in a group that day while the others came in the past 24 hours.

The officer said their identities were being identified and they were being disarmed.

On Wednesday, the BGB officer said 260 people had arrived since March 11.

Bandarban deputy commissioner Shah Mujahid Uddin said all the junta personnel and civilians were being held by the BGB.

A Bangladeshi government source told The Irrawaddy that repatriation had been scheduled for early this month but was delayed as junta personnel kept arriving.

The official said talks with Myanmar’s regime were ongoing to organize repatriation by the end of this month.

In early February, 302 Border Guard Force troops, four of their family members, two soldiers, 18 immigration officials and four civilians entered Bangladesh and were repatriated by mid-February.

The AA’s chief Major General Tun Myat Naing this month said some neighboring countries were propping up Myanmar’s regime through trade links and investments.

The AA, the armed wing of the United League of Arakan, has been fighting the junta in Rakhine State and northern Shan, Kachin and southern Chin states and upper Sagaing and Magwe regions, alongside other anti-regime groups.