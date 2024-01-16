The momentum of the Brotherhood Alliance’s anti-regime offensive, known as Operation 1027, has steadily increased for more than two months since it was launched in northern Shan State on Oct. 27 last year. By the 80th day of the operation on Sunday, the regime had lost 33 towns across the country to the alliance and allied resistance forces.

The Brotherhood Alliance consists of the Arakan Army (AA), Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) and Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA).

In the armed revolution against the junta, the first town to be seized by resistance forces was Mese in Karenni (Kayah) State. Combined forces of the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) and People’s Defense Force (PDF) drove junta troops from the town and took control of it in June last year. A little over three months later, Operation 1027 was launched in northern Shan State.

Within days of the onset of the operation, the Brotherhood Alliance seized Chin Shwe Haw, Hseni and Hpaungsai towns.

November saw the most towns lost by the junta in a single month—not only in northern Shan, but also in Sagaing Region and Kachin, Chin and Karenni states, as allied resistance forces launched anti-regime offensives in their respective states and regions in synergy with Operation 1027.



In November, the Brotherhood Alliance seized five more towns in northern Shan with allied forces including the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), Bamar People’s Liberation Army (BPLA), the People’s Defense Force (PDF) and the Karenni Nationalities Democratic Front (KNDF). The PDF of the National Unity Government also seized three towns in Sagaing Region by coordinating with the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), AA and Chin National Defense Force (CNDF).

On Nov. 21, the KIA seized and took control of N Jang Yang without firing a shot as the junta’s forces fled and abandoned the town near the border with China.



In Chin State, the PDF and the Chin National Army (CNA) coordinated an offensive against junta forces in Rikhawdar and seized the town on Nov. 13. Meanwhile, the CNDF and its allied forces seized six more towns in the last week of the month. On Nov. 30 alone, the CNDF and allies seized four towns.

In December, the TNLA and allied forces seized five towns, and it has since been able to take control of and liberate the whole Palaung Self-Administered Zone from the hands of the junta. In Bago Region, the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and allies seized Mone Town. And in Sagaing Region, the PDF, KIA and All Burma Students’ Democratic Front (ABSDF) seized Mawlu Town.



This month, the MNDAA and allies seized three more towns in northern Shan State. The MNDAA seized Laukkai on Jan. 5 and declared it a “junta-free zone”. The next day, it seized Hopang and Panlong towns, which they later handed over to the United Wa State Army (UWSA), the most powerful ethnic armed group in Myanmar. The TNLA seized Kutkai on Jan 7.

Last Thursday, the Brotherhood Alliance and the junta’s military agreed to a ceasefire. At the time of the agreement, the junta had lost 32 towns across the country to the ethnic armed groups and their resistance allies.

However, the junta’s military breached the agreement the very next day by launching air and artillery strikes on Namhsan, Namtu, Kyaukme and Mogoke. In the following days, the junta’s military troops advanced into areas where TNLA forces are active in Kyaukme Township, triggering clashes. The junta has continued to shell areas where TNLA forces are active in Mogoke, Kyaukme and Lashio townships as well.

On Sunday, the 80th day of Operation 1027, the AA seized and took control of all of Paletwa Township in Chin State, declaring it, too, a “junta-free zone”, taking the resistance forces’ tally of seized towns to 33 throughout the country as of Monday.