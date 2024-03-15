The regime has been moving quickly to enforce the People’s Military Service Law since it introduced mandatory military service a little more than a month ago—an indication of the serious personnel shortage it faces as its continues its multi-front war with revolutionary groups across the country.

The regime has organized rallies and propaganda campaigns to encourage public acceptance of the law, instructed diplomats to justify it on the international stage, arranged venues for training potential conscripts and prepared a bylaw (now in its third draft), and has begun registering eligible individuals.

Below, The Irrawaddy traces the major steps the regime has taken since the activation of the law on Feb. 10.

Feb. 10, 2024—The military regime activates the national conscription law, making it mandatory for the country’s young adults to serve in the military for two to five years.

The law dates back to 1959, when it was created by General Ne Win, and was amended in November 2010 by then-dictator Than Shwe. It was, however, never enforced under Ne Win, Than Shwe, Thein Sein’s quasi-civilian government, or the since-ousted National League for Democracy government.

The regime announced that 14 million of the country’s young people are eligible for conscription. That amounts to 26 percent of the country’s population of 54 million. The first group of 5,000 conscripts will be selected after the Myanmar New Year holidays in April, and women will not be drafted in the first few batches, it said.

Evading conscription is punishable by three to five years in prison and a fine. Pretending to be sick or disabled to evade conscription is punishable by five years in prison.

Feb. 13, 2024—Amid widespread concerns among members of the public, the regime forms a national-level committee overseeing conscription. The committee is headed by junta Defense Minister Tin Aung San, with Chief of Staff (Army, Navy, Air) Maung Maung Aye, the No. 3 man in the Myanmar military, serving as deputy chairman.

In Naypyitaw on the same day, junta boss Min Aung Hlaing and his deputy Soe Win meet leaders of 42 political parties that have registered for the junta’s proposed poll, to explain the conscription law. Min Aung Hlaing justifies the law by saying it is solely intended to maintain national security, and peace and tranquility.

The regime also sponsors rallies in support of the conscription law in more than 30 towns across the country.

Feb. 14, 2024—The regime forms regional-level committees overseeing conscription in Naypyitaw and other regions and states. It also enforces the Reserve Forces Law, which allows it to send veterans back to the front line.

Feb. 15, 2024—The junta boss summons Myanmar ambassadors and chargés d’affaires to Naypyitaw to explain the conscription law to them. He asks them to thoroughly study the conscription law and Reserve Forces Law and explain to the governments of their host countries why they are necessary for Myanmar.

Feb. 17, 2024—The regime launches a conscription propaganda campaign—complete with posters, fliers, pep talks and threats—as it tries to present a more attractive view of mandatory military service.

Feb. 19, 2024—Two women are killed in a pre-dawn stampede at the Myanmar passport office in Mandalay, as thousands of people attempt to squeeze into a line to apply for passports in order to leave the country and avoid conscription.

Feb. 26-27, 2024—The junta’s propaganda papers feature articles and interviews intended to persuade university students to join the University Training Corps (UTC), which acts as a reserve for the military’s depleted ranks.

The junta newspapers say that many generals, including regime boss Min Aung Hlaing, are former UTC members.

At the same time, the regime is forcibly conscripting Rohingya people in western Myanmar’s Rakhine State. Human rights activists have accused the regime of attempting to use Rohingya as human shields.

Feb. 28, 2024—Junta defense minister and chairman of the national-level committee overseeing conscription General Tin Aung San meets in Naypyitaw with Marcoluigi Corsi, UN Interim Resident Coordinator for Myanmar and Interim Humanitarian Coordinator for Myanmar, to discuss the newly enforced conscription law, as well as steps to prevent child recruitment in the Myanmar military.

March 4, 2024—Tin Aung San tells a meeting of the national-level committee overseeing conscription that the regime has already prepared venues for military training.

A working committee led by the judge advocate-general of the Myanmar military has produced a third draft of a law spelling out the conscription rules, and adopted standard operating procedures for conscription in collaboration with the junta’s Ministry of Legal Affairs, he tells the meeting.

March 11, 2024—Deputy junta leader Soe Win tells a budget meeting that the proposed fiscal 2024-25 budget includes funding for conscription. FY2024-25 starts April 1.

March 13-14, 2024—Township-level committees overseeing conscription distribute call-up papers in Naypyitaw and Yangon, telling eligible individuals to report. In some towns, potential draftees are chosen by lot.

The National Unity Consultative Council and National League for Democracy launch a petition drive asking Myanmar people at home and abroad to oppose forced conscription. The petition will be submitted to international bodies including the United Nations.

In late February, the civilian National Unity Government also threatened legal action against anyone who cooperates with the regime’s effort to impose mandatory military service, warning that those who cooperate with the conscription drive could face charges under the Counter-Terrorism Law for abducting civilians to be used as forced labor in Myanmar’s military. The same applies to those who cooperate with the regime to force civilians to undergo military training, it says.