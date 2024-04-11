The Arakan Army’s (AA) chief said some neighboring countries are propping up Myanmar’s military regime through ongoing trade links and investments.

The AA, the armed wing of the United League of Arakan, has been fighting the junta in Rakhine State and northern Shan, Kachin and southern Chin states and upper Sagaing and Magwe regions, alongside other anti-regime groups.

Around 180 civilians have been killed and more than 460 wounded across Rakhine State and neighboring Paletwa Township in southern Chin State since November last year by junta shelling and airstrikes, according to the league’s Humanitarian and Development Coordination Office.

AA chief Major General Tun Myat Naing in his speech on the group’s Armed Forces Day on Wednesday said the junta is deeply divided among its armed forces and the regime’s leadership.

“The junta has advantages in weaponry, naval and air forces and has support from neighboring countries which do business with the regime. It allows the junta to continue its terror campaign against civilians and retain power,” he said.

The Rakhine leader did not name the countries.

The AA has seized nearly half of Rakhine State since launching an offensive against the regime on November 13 last year.

The group and its allies say they have seized over 170 junta bases and the whole of Paletwa Township in southern Chin State. It entirely controls six townships and three other towns out of Rakhine State’s 17 townships.

The armed group has surrounded the state capital, Sittwe, and Kyaukphyu Township, where a US$8-billion project is being constructed with Chinese investment.

The AA has launched an attack on Ann town, where the junta’s Western Command is based. The fall of Ann would expose southern Rakhine State to AA attacks.

In retaliation the junta bombards civilian targets, including schools, hospitals and religious sites, under AA control and has blocked transport, internet and phone connections.