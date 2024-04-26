Myanmar’s regime retook a Kawkareik Township village on the border of Mon and Karen states from Karen and Mon rebels and their allies on Thursday.

“We have lost Kawbein village. Junta troops are deployed in the village,” a People’s Defense Force member who participated in the fighting told The Irrawaddy.

Around 300 junta troops advanced to Kawbein on Wednesday evening, resulting in clashes. Resistance troops deployed in the village retreated as junta naval vessels on the Gyaing River provided artillery support and warplanes carried out bombings.

“We were both outgunned and outnumbered by junta troops. That’s all we can say,” said a Mon fighter.

After anti-regime forces retreated, junta troops came in two vessels via a jetty west of Kawbein on Thursday.

Kawbein is 32km from Mawlamyine, where the headquarters of the military’s Southeastern Command is based. The village is on the Gyaing River and the road linking Kyaikmaraw, Mawlamyine and Kawkareik townships.

Kawbein fell on March 25 after the village police station was seized by the Mon Liberation Army, New Mon State Party’s Anti-Dictatorship splinter group, the drone unit of the Karen National Defense Organization and allies.

The regime took steps to retake Kawbein on March 26.

A resident said: “Junta troops came early on Thursday morning. We only knew they were coming after we heard gunshots. We fled by motorbike without our belongings. We could not even lock our home.”

A 19-year-old woman was hit by a junta bullet, said residents.

“She had an exit wound in her chest. She was taken back to home where she died,” said a resident.

Junta troops are now deployed in Kawbein and are investigating villagers. Troops are pursuing anti-regime forces that have retreated, said a resident.

The regime has also sent hundreds of reinforcements to nearby villages.

The regime has also retaken Dhamma Tha village after attacking anti-regime forces with approximately 100 troops and two armored vehicles on Sunday. Civilian casualties were reported in the attack.

Dozens of residents were injured and over 300 houses destroyed in Dhamma Tha when it was pounded by junta warships in late March in retaliation for the capture of Kawbein police station.

More than 10,000 villagers from eight villages, including Kawbein, have been displaced by fighting and junta air and naval attacks, said Nai Mon Sai, chairman of the Mon State Federal Council.

Displaced residents have moved to Mawlamyine, Kyaikmaraw, Hpa-an and Chaungzon towns, while some are taking shelter in caves, he said.

“Some monasteries are overcrowded. Wells are drying up in the hot season. There is a water shortage. And they do not have enough latrines,” Nai Mon Sai said.