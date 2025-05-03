Rebuking Critics as Military Disquiet Grows

Facing ongoing criticism from military veterans and sympathizers, junta boss Min Aung Hlaing issued a rare rebuke on Wednesday, urging them to be more cautious about what they do and say.

Speaking at the Myanmar War Veteran Organization Special Conference in Naypyitaw, the top general told ex-servicemen to avoid actions that could harm the military’s “three main national causes” – non-disintegration of the union, non-disintegration of national solidarity, and perpetuation of sovereignty.

“You must bear in your mind that your words and actions can directly affect the Tatmadaw [Myanmar military],” he warned.

Under Min Aung Hlaing’s command, the military has suffered major defeats in Kachin, Karenni, Karen and Chin states, as well as in central Myanmar. It has also lost regional commands in northern Shan and Rakhine and faced the humiliation of its soldiers fleeing into neighboring countries including Thailand, China and India. Meanwhile, the junta chief has rarely ventured beyond the safety of his Naypyitaw fortress, drawing criticism for failing to send reinforcements to besieged military bases, resulting in the deaths and capture of numerous regime troops.

Over the past two years, frustration has grown among former soldiers and military supporters. Some have openly criticized Min Aung Hlaing’s leadership, even calling for his resignation as commander-in-chief. Among prominent critics is Bullet Hla Swe, chairman of the military’s proxy Union Solidarity and Development Party in Naypyitaw, who has openly expressed his disappointment with Min Aung Hlaing’s leadership. He recalled how previous commanders – such as former military dictator General Saw Maung – were more decisive on the battlefield.

But not all critics have been given a free hand in slamming the junta boss. Many have been jailed for posting satirical content about Min Aung Hlaing and the regime on Facebook. Among them are Dr. Nay Soe Maung, son-in-law of former military dictator Than Shwe, former agriculture minister Lt-Gen Myint Hlaing, and Ye Htut, information minister in Thein Sein’s administration.

Crony constructors ordered back to Naypyitaw quake zone

Junta defense minister Maung Maung Aye, who is overseeing earthquake restoration, says the original construction companies have been told to repair damaged government buildings in Naypyitaw.

Regime-controlled newspapers have been asking Naypyitaw’s builders to contact the regime. As the Buildings Restoration, Utilization and New Buildings Construction Supervision Committee met for the first time in Naypyitaw on Tuesday, chairman Maung Maung Aye said the task of repairing quake-hit government buildings will be assigned to companies that constructed them.

The committee says it has formed more than 40 inspection teams to assess the damage, while the Naypyitaw Development Affairs Committee will handle the restoration of staff housing. Read more

Junta boss urges workers to stay as labor shortage bites

The regime chief has urged working-age citizens not to leave Myanmar.

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing has urged working-age citizens to remain in Myanmar, claiming the country offers “a safer and more secure living environment” than moving abroad.

In his International Workers’ Day message on Thursday, he lamented labor shortages caused by migration but failed to address the reasons behind the exodus.

Since his 2021 military coup, Myanmar’s economy has spiraled into meltdown amid mass withdrawal of foreign investment, Western sanctions, and civil war. These factors have triggered a collapse in the domestic job market, soaring inflation, and widespread business closures due to rising production costs and chronic electricity shortages.

Many young citizens have been forced to seek work abroad, while those who remain face the grim prospect of forced military conscription. This has driven many to flee to countries like Thailand, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, and even Russia, despite its ongoing war with Ukraine. Read more

Anwar’s plea for quake truce extension ignored

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, whose country currently chairs ASEAN, has called for an extension of Myanmar’s ceasefire after its expiry on Wednesday to ensure safe and effective delivery of aid to regions devastated by the deadly March 28 earthquake.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Anwar urged both the military regime and the civilian National Unity Government (NUG) to extend and expand the current truce.

“The ceasefire must not only be preserved but needs to be expanded into a nationwide humanitarian ceasefire to ensure safe, uninterrupted and unhindered humanitarian access to all communities in need,” the statement said. Read more