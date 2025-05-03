Myanmar’s ambassador to the United Nations, U Kyaw Moe Tun, says the junta will weaponize a nuclear power plant Russia is planning to build in Naypyitaw.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing signed a deal with Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, in March for Russia’s nuclear agency Rosatom to build Myanmar’s first reactor in Naypyitaw.

The destruction caused by the March 28 earthquake has not disrupted Rosatom’s plans.

U Kyaw Moe Tun, the envoy for the civilian National Unity Government, told a non-proliferation meeting in New York that the regime is more focused on launching aerial and artillery attacks on civilians and nuclear development than quake relief.

“The military junta weaponizes earthquake humanitarian aid and will also weaponize nuclear technology,” U Kyaw Moe Tun said.

He said the junta had misused jet fuel to conduct 225 airstrikes against civilians since the earthquake and it would also misuse nuclear energy.

U Kyaw Moe Tun said the regime refuses to cooperate with regional and global organizations and would not work with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The regime, which cannot cope with the March 28 earthquake, would also be unprepared for a nuclear emergency response, he said.

“We have a serious concern that the junta may attempt to acquire nuclear technology for military applications under the guise of peaceful purposes,” said U Kyaw Moe Tun.

Myanmar’s civilian National League for Democracy government ratified the 2017 Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty and the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in 2018.

However, Myanmar’s adherence to international nuclear protocols was derailed by the 2021 coup, said U Kyaw Moe Tun.

Myanmar’s military first unveiled plans to build a nuclear research reactor in 2002, which took a step closer after recent deals were signed with Russia.

Military analysts speculate that any nuclear plant may be built near the military headquarters in Naypyitaw.