Myanmar’s junta has targeted Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) territory with airstrikes after Chinese-brokered ceasefire talks failed.

Peace talks organized in Kunming on April 28 and 29 failed after TNLA representatives refused to abandon five liberated towns and retreat to the Palaung’s self-administered Namhsan and Mangton townships in northern Shan State, the armed group said.

Regime representatives demanded the return of Hsipaw, Nawnghkio, Kyaukme and Mongmit towns in northern Shan State and Mogoke, a ruby town in the north of Mandalay Region.

More talks would be held in August, said the TNLA.

The regime used two 250lb bombs on villages west of Mogoke despite the lack of clashes in the area, the TNLA reported.

A regime fighter bombed Lon Kham village in TNLA-held Nawnghkio Township on Thursday and junta drone and artillery strikes targeted TNLA positions in the township, the armed group reported.

It said regime airstrikes targeted Mogoke civilians on Saturday morning, killing a resident and injuring another while damaging houses.

On Friday night, the junta dropped two 250lb bombs on Mogoke town, destroying six houses.

The TNLA called on northern Shan State and Mandalay Region residents to be alert to the risks of airstrikes.

The TNLA is a member of the Brotherhood Alliance with the Arakan Army (AA) from Rakhine State and Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), which launched Operation 1027 across northern Shan State in October 2023.

Under pressure from Beijing, the MNDAA returned northern Shan State capital Lashio to the regime in April.

The AA has liberated 14 out of 17 Rakhine State townships and Paletwa Township in neighboring Chin State since November 2023.

It is attempting to seize the Rakhine State capital, Sittwe, and Kyaukphyu, where major Chinese investment projects are located. The AA has expanded operations into neighboring Magwe, Bago and Ayeyarwady regions.

The Brotherhood Alliance declared a unilateral ceasefire until May 31 for earthquake relief operations.