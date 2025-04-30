Junta defence minister Maung Maung Aye, who is overseeing earthquake restoration, says the original construction companies have been told to repair damaged government buildings in Naypyitaw.

Regime-controlled newspapers have been asking Naypyitaw’s builders to contact the regime. As the Buildings Restoration, Utilization and New Buildings Construction Supervision Committee met for the first time in Naypyitaw on Tuesday, chairman Maung Maung Aye said the task of repairing quake-hit government buildings will be assigned to companies that constructed them.

The committee says it has formed more than 40 inspection teams to assess the damage, while the Naypyitaw Development Affairs Committee will handle the restoration of staff housing.

On April 12, the regime released one of Myanmar’s top tycoons U Chit Khine, chairman of the Eden Group, after three years in detention. His company built the presidential residence that was damaged in the March 28 earthquake, as well as the military museum and the multipurpose hall, Zeyathiri Beikman, which was built under previous military dictator Than Shwe.

Junta boss Min Aung Hlaing used to receive foreign guests at the hall.

Construction of military infrastructure in Naypyitaw was overseen by Lieutenant General Tin Aung Myint Oo, while civilian buildings were the responsibility of former colonel Thein Nyunt, who was Naypyitaw’s mayor. He died recently.

The construction companies are either owned by the children of generals or tycoons who have ties with the generals.

Naypyitaw’s construction began in 2003 under Than Shwe to replace Yangon as the new capital through exclusive contracts awarded to cronies. Naypyitaw was soon dubbed the “city of corruption”. Than Shwe’s regime never disclosed Naypyitaw’s funding sources or its budget. Construction sources spoke of substandard work and systemic corruption.

The parliamentary complex in Zabuthiri Township was constructed by the Associate of Civil Engineering Construction (ACE) between 2005 and 2011, according to the company’s website.

ACE is owned by Tint Hsan, who served as sports minister in Thein Sein’s administration. The company is chaired by his son, Phyo Ko Ko Tint Hsan, who was arrested in 2017 for possession of weapons and drugs. He was sentenced to over 30 years in prison in 2020 under the civilian National League for Democracy government but was released in April 2021, two months after the military coup.

The Htoo Group, owned by Tay Za, built residences for the two vice-presidents and two parliamentary speakers. Wunna Theikdi Stadium, which reportedly sustained huge damage, was built by another tycoon, Zaw Zaw. The military-owned conglomerate, Myanma Economic Holdings, was involved in building staff apartments, many of which collapsed during the earthquake, inflicting heavy casualties.

Naypyitaw’s construction, which made many tycoons and generals wealthy, has reportedly been ruined by the 7.7-magnitude earthquake.

More than 70 percent of government buildings in Naypyitaw were allegedly damaged, including the presidential residence, parliamentary complex, War Office and other military buildings, various ministries and government staff housing.

Min Aung Hlaing inspected the quake-hit parliament built by ACE and commented on the level of damage.

Lower House speaker T Khun Myat and his staff have moved their offices to the parliamentary parking lot as the regime prepares for an election in December after nearly five years of military rule.

The regime says it will relocate some ministries, including the foreign ministry, to Yangon, and Min Aung Hlaing says Naypyitaw’s reconstruction will require the city to be replanned.