Three more Myanmar junta bases were reportedly seized in northern Shan and Kachin states on Tuesday during the anti-regime Operation 1027.

Since Friday, the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) have been attacking regime targets across northern Shan State and upper Sagaing Region.

Many people’s defense forces and other armed groups have joined the attacks.

On Tuesday morning the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) and Arakan Army (AA) seized the major junta Gangdau Yang outpost on the Myitkyina-Bhamo road, 25km from the KIA’s Laiza headquarters near the Chinese border, the groups said.

The large base controlled a trade route to China via the border town of Loi Je.

The camp fell after two hours of fighting, weapons and ammunition were seized and numerous bodies of dead junta troops were found. The commander of Light Infantry Battalion 387, who led the outpost, was killed, the groups said.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

In response, junta aircraft bombed Alaw Bum hill near the KIA headquarters in the afternoon.

The KIA and AA also seized Infantry Battalion 324’s base in Namtu Township, northern Shan State, on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning the TNLA seized the junta’s Mine Par base between Hseni Township and Lashio, the capital of northern Shan State, where the junta’s Northeast Command was based.

It had been abandoned by regime forces after overnight resistance attacks.

More than 80 junta bases have reportedly been seized since Friday in northern Shan and Kachin states.

The groups said on Tuesday they have complete control of Phaung Sai in Muse Township, Chin Shwe Haw town in Laukkaing Township in northern Shan and Hseni town on the Lashio-Muse highway, a key trade route to China.

The National Unity Government’s Acting President Duwa Lashi La told his cabinet on Tuesday that the civilian government and the entire country stand with all the groups conducting Operation 1027.

“I am very proud of their achievements in a short period,” he said.