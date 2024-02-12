Myanmar’s ethnic Brotherhood Alliance has issued a Chinese New Year message declaring the military regime will be rooted out this year.

Made up of three armed organizations – the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and Arakan Army (AA) – the alliance has seized hundreds of military bases and dozens of towns since launching Operation 1027 in late October last year.

“This year is the Year of the Dragon, which is considered the most auspicious zodiac sign by Chinese people. We hope the significance and blessings of Dragon Year will match the aspirations of all Myanmar people,” says the message, which was released on Friday, Chinese New Year’s Eve.

“In particular, we believe elimination of the military dictatorship, which is the wish of the entire Myanmar populace, can be accomplished in this Year of the Dragon.”

The ethnic alliance launched Operation 1027 in northern Shan State with the stated objective of ending military dictatorship and combating cybercriminals operating on the Myanmar-China border.

The MNDAA has since seized northern Shan’s Kokang border area from junta troops while the TNLA has taken control of seven nearby towns.

The message said the alliance had also halted its northern Shan offensive in line with last month’s China-brokered ceasefire to ensure that people living along the border can celebrate Chinese New Year in safety.

However, the AA continues to battle junta troops in northern Rakhine State, seizing a number of towns and dozens of outposts.

The MNDAA on Friday hosted an event to celebrate its liberation of Kokang from junta rule. It was attended by leaders of all three alliance members, namely MNDAA commander Peng Daxun (aka Peng Daren), AA chief Major-General Twan Mrat Naing, and TNLA chair Lieutenant-General Tar Aik Phone, according to the TNLA.

Speaking at the event, Tar Aik Phone said the TNLA had proven its unity with the alliance in its fight to liberate Kokang, and called for perseverance and unwavering faith to achieve the goal of ousting the junta.

The alliance said it was currently clearing leftover explosives, enforcing law and order, and rebuilding damaged roads and bridges in areas seized by the MNDAA and TNLA.

Confirming its military and political objectives remain unchanged, the alliance said it had the same aspiration as Myanmar people and was taking action every day to achieve that end.