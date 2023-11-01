The Myanmar junta lost many bases and troops over the last four days as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) and many ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) escalated attacks across the country, especially in northern Shan State.

The Brotherhood Alliance of three powerful ethnic armed groups has launched a major anti-regime offensive, dubbed Operation 1027, across northern Shan State as well as Kachin State and upper Sagaing and Mandalay regions. Several other resistance groups including the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) are taking part in the operation.

Incidents were reported in Shan and Karen states and Bago, Tanintharyi and Sagaing regions.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Myanmar junta battalion surrenders to joint ethnic alliance in northern Shan

Weapons and ammunition of military Infantry Battalion 143 seized by the tripartite alliance of the AA, TNLA and MNDAA in Kunlong Tonwship on Monday. / The Kokang

The entire Infantry Battalion 143 comprising 41 regime forces including the battalion commander surrendered its base and weapons to the tripartite alliance of the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), Arakan Army (AA) and Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) on Monday, the MNDAA said.

All regime forces were released to go back to their families after receiving 1.5 million kyats (US$460) to cover travel fees, the MNDAA said.

The tripartite alliance on Friday launched anti-regime Operation 1027, attacking and seizing regime targets across northern Shan and Kachin states and upper Sagaing and Mandalay regions. Many other resistance groups are taking part in the operation. More than 80 junta bases and some strategic towns were seized by the resistance groups.

Four more junta bases seized in northern Shan

The Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) claimed to have seized four more junta bases in Hseni, Namkham and Muse townships, northern Shan State in a single day on Tuesday, as part of anti-regime Operation 1027.

The operation was launched by the tripartite alliance of the TNLA, Arakan Army (AA) and Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) last Friday. More than 80 regime bases including some strategic towns were seized by the resistance groups in the first five days of the operation.

Regime forces killed in resistance raid in Karen

At least four regime forces were killed and 15 injured in Kawkareik Township, Karen State on Saturday when three resistance groups including the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), the armed wing of the Karen National Union (KNU), raided 30 regime forces stationed at a school in Kawt Nwet Village on the Asia Highway, said Saw Dragon Drone Force, which joined the attack.

Junta bases bombarded in Tanintharyi

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Resistance forces fire mortar rounds at a police station in Pakari Village in Dawei Township on Sunday. / Dawei Defense Team

Dawei Defense Team (DDT) said it used three 120-mm bombs and three 81-mm mortar rounds to bomb the junta police station in Pakari Village in Dawei Township, Tanintharyi Region on Sunday night. Details of damage and regime casualties were unknown.

The resistance group said it and other local resistance groups used 11 60-mm mortar rounds to bomb a military checkpoint manned by 15 junta troops in a village in Thayetchaung Township, Tanintharyi Region on Saturday night.

After the bombardment, a shootout erupted, lasting for 30 minutes. Many regime forces are believed to have been killed or injured in the attack. The military checkpoint was notorious for extorting money from civilians.

Two pro-junta militia members assassinated in Bago

Thayawaddy District PDF said its member Gyobingauk PDF assassinated two pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia members, Kyaw Thu and Ahtoo from Aye Ywar Lay Village in Gyobingauk Township, Bago Region on Sunday.

The two militia members informed regime forces about the locations of local resistance forces’ camps.

On the same day, Okpho resistance forces shot dead junta-appointed administrator Myint Kyaw of Chaung Kwa Village in Okpho Township, Bago Region. He was killed while returning to his village after hiding from resistance groups for months.

The administrator, armed with a firearm and grenades by regime forces, was notorious for recruiting new militia members and oppressing civilians. He also reported to the military regime about the movements of local resistance groups.

Military unit ambushed in Sagaing

Student Armed Force (SAF) said it and other resistance groups attacked a military unit of 70 troops near Phan Khar Kyin Village in Monywa Township, Sagaing Region on Monday, killing five regime forces.