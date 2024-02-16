The war in Rakhine State is intensifying as the Arakan Army increases its attacks on junta targets in three coastal townships – Maungdaw, Ramree and Rathedaung – according to the Brotherhood Alliance, which includes the Arakan Army (AA).

The junta’s military is attempting to defend its remaining baes in the three townships by bombing around them. Its army, navy and air force are coordinating the bombing campaigns.

The Arakan Army, however, said it will continue to attack junta targets until the troops inside them surrender.

The junta’s military continues to bomb Ramree town from land, sea and air, turning it into – according to the AA – the most bombed town in Myanmar’s westernmost state.

In the north of the state, the junta’s military has escalated airstrikes and shelling from land and sea on Rathedaung town, making it the second most bombed town in the state.

Intense clashes broke out in Rathedaung Township yesterday. The AA also attacked the junta’s Bawdhi Kone outpost near a village of the same name in Maungdaw Township at about 6:20 a.m. on the same day.

The outpost is manned by Border Guard Police Company 4.

The AA said it is intensifying its effort to seize the outpost, while the junta’s military is defending the post with bombs launched by its army, navy and air force.

The junta’s military continues targeting civilians in Rakhine State, reports say. A naval vessel from Danyawaddy naval base in Kyaukphyu Township seized three fishing boats in the Thanzit River on Thursday. Nine fishermen from Pauk Nat Chay village were arrested and taken into the base, the AA said.

The AA is one of the three ethnic armies in the Brotherhood Alliance that launched Operation 1027 in northern Shan State on Oct. 27 last year.

On Nov. 13, the AA launched a large-scale offensive against regime targets across northern Rakhine State and in Paletwa Township in neighboring Chin State.

After humiliating the junta’s military in northern Shan State, the AA did the same in Rakhine State. It has seized more than 170 junta bases and outposts since Nov. 13, as well as six towns in Rakhine State – Pauktaw, Kyauktaw, Minbya, Mrauk-U, Taungpyoletwe and Myaybon – and one in Chin State, Paletwa.