Fighting continues in Kanpetlet Township, Chin State, as anti-regime groups attack the small town of Kyindwe.

Social media reports suggest the town fell on Tuesday but anti-regime groups say they do not have complete control.

“There are still junta troops inside the town. We do not completely control the town,” a Kanpetlet Chinland Defense Force member said.

Kyindwe is south of Kanpetlet and near Magwe Region and Rakhine State.

The Chin Brotherhood Alliance of six Chin groups began attacking junta positions in the town on December 22.

Magwe resistance groups and the Arakan Army were also involved in the fighting.

The regime has used airstrikes to defend the town and 500 reinforcements have been dropped since December, according to the Chin groups, adding that both sides have suffered heavy losses.

Many junta reinforcements heading to the town were reportedly killed in ambushes.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

The regime is airlifting in troops and a counteroffensive is expected, said a Chin Brotherhood Alliance member.

The alliance includes the Zomi Federal Union, Chin National Organization, Chin National Council in Mindat, Maraland Territorial Council and Chinland Defense Force in Kanpetlet and Matupi.