The Kachin Independence Army (KIA) says it seized Myanmar junta’s Infantry Battalion 141 headquarters controlling the Irrawaddy River route to the Kachin State capital, Myitkyina, on Monday after months of attacks.

The KIA and allied Kachin People’s Defense Force occupied Sinbo on the west bank of the Irrawaddy in Myitkyina Township on February 10 after occupying a police station in the town.

Since then the anti-regime groups have been attempting to seize the battalion headquarters to the west of the town.

“It is an important base restricting the route between the KIA headquarters and the KIA Brigade 8. It also controls the Myitkyina-Bhamo river route,” Colonel Naw Bu, the KIA’s spokesman, told The Irrawaddy on Monday.

Junta Y12 airplanes and helicopters were used to defend the battalion headquarters, the Kachin media reported.

A junta battalion commander was killed along with several comrades and another battalion commander was injured, the media reported.

The KIA and its allies also control the Myitkyina-Bhamo road after seizing 10 junta headquarters and more than 60 positions along the road last month.

It seized the Momauk-Loije road and controls Loije on the Chinese border.

Last week clashes broke out with junta forces in Momauk Township.