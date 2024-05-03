A total of 223 females, including 40 girls, were killed by Myanmar’s junta in the first four months of the year, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).

The activist group, which monitors junta killings and arrests, stated that 223 women, including 40 under-18s, have died in junta attacks from January to April.

Junta shelling killed 98 women and airstrikes caused 82 deaths, it said.

Sagaing Region recorded the most deaths with 70 followed by Rakhine State with 53, said the AAPP.

The regime detained 75 females, including a six-year-old girl, and they remain behind bars, the rights group said.

Yangon Region reported the detention of 20 females, followed by Mandalay Region with 13 women.

The AAPP said 27 females were given lengthy prison sentences under the Counterterrorism Law of which seven were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Sagaing Region reported the most female detentions with 13.

Human rights activist Ma Thinzar Shunlei Yi said the death and torture of many other females will have gone unreported.

“The regime tortures women physically and mentally. Many of our sisters are still being tortured and killed,” she added.

The military has targeted civilians since seizing power in 2021 with the AAPP reporting 4,962 deaths.