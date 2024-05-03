Myanmar remains a dangerous country for journalists with a significant risk of being tortured, jailed and murdered, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

RSF’s press freedom index, marking World Press Freedom Day on Friday, ranked Myanmar 171 among 180 countries.

The country is the world’s second-worst jailer of journalists after China with the regime raiding media offices, revoking publication licenses and arresting journalists in the wake of the 2021 coup.

Many media outlets, including The Irrawaddy, are operating in exile.

The International Center for Not-For-Profit Law (ICNL) reported that by February 206 journalists, including 31 females, from almost 100 media outlets in Myanmar had been detained by the junta since the 2021 coup.

Of those, 147 journalists were released by the junta after serving an average of six months while 55 remain behind bars. Junta courts have handed journalists up to 20-year sentences, ignoring domestic and international law.

The ICNL said three journalists have been killed in detention by the junta with RSF saying at least five journalists have been killed by the junta since the coup.

U Toe Zaw Latt, secretary of Myanmar’s Independent Press Council, told The Irrawaddy on Friday that journalists are less secure than ever.

“Journalists are unsung heroes. They scrutinize and verify information that the public should know amid all kinds of difficulties,” he said.

In February, junta personnel detained by the Arakan Army confessed to involvement in the execution of seven Rakhine civilians, including a rapper and a Western News journalist.

Western News on World Press Freedom Day called for action to be taken against those responsible for the death of Ko Phoe Thiha, also known as Ko Myat Thu Tun.