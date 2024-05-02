As Myanmar marked the fourth Labor Day under military rule on Wednesday, activists said labor rights are at their worst point in the country.

In his Labor Day message, junta boss Min Aung Hlaing called for increasing productivity, training more skilled laborers and settling industrial disputes. Activists observed that Min Aung Hlaing did not mention labor rights and pay.

The regime has labeled labor rights organizations and trade unions advocating for worker rights as terrorist organizations. It has arrested, prosecuted and jailed activists under the Sedition Law. Many were arrested and forced to go into hiding, silencing demands for labor rights.

The regime has denied freedom of association at factories and workshops by arresting and prosecuting trade union leaders. Workers who took the lead role in demanding labor rights were sacked without pay, preventing strikes.

Labor rights violations and workplace injustice have worsened since the 2021 coup. Civil servants and trade unionists who joined the anti-regime Civil Disobedience Movement were arrested, tortured, imprisoned and killed, the Federation of General Workers said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ma Aye Nwe, who works at a garment factory at East Dagon Industrial Zone in Yangon, said: “In garment factories, many people have quit with some going overseas. If a firm needs 30 staff, there are only about 20 available. Supervisors are pushing us and limiting time to drink and use the toilet. We can’t drink if we don’t meet the targets.”

There is no overtime pay and paid leave is limited.

The Minimum Wage Law says the minimum rate must be assessed every two years but it did not change for five years.

The junta’s Labor Ministry in October last year increased the minimum pay by 1,000 kyats to 5,800 kyats after five years of hiatus. Many factories, however, refused to pay the new rate and workers who demanded an increase were threatened with dismissal and repression, employees said.

A worker from a garment factory in Shwepyithar said: “It has been many years since the minimum pay was fixed at 4,800 kyats. A directive said an additional 1,000 kyats must be paid to employees but many factories do not pay it. Some factories don’t even pay 4,800 kyats or any overtime.”

Under the National League for Democracy administration, labor disputes were settled openly between employers, labor unions and the government. However, there has been no arbitration since the 2021 coup. When workers strike over their rights and pay, employers ask the regime to deploy the security forces.

Min Aung Hlaing, however, claimed that his regime had successfully settled labor disputes through discussions.

In October 2022, Myanmar Pou Chen Co in Shwepyithar Township, Yangon, which makes shoes for Adidas, sacked 27 alleged trade union leaders after nearly 2,000 workers went on strike to demand a pay increase. Following pressure from Adidas, they were re-employed in December but the company refused to increase pay.

In another case, seven alleged strike leaders at the Hoseng Factory in Shwepyithar were sacked. Five were then arrested.

Ko Hein Latt from the Confederation of Trade Unions said: “Workers can’t make demands and negotiate. Those who make demands will be arrested and sacked. They can’t make any demands.”

Clothing giants like H&M and Primark have left Myanmar since the coup.

The threat of conscription has persuaded other workers to leave.

The lack of employment options means workers are forced to take any job available.

Ko Hein Latt said: “For a country to develop, it needs human resources. Those resources are working abroad. The brain drain will increase and jobs will become more scarce.”

Myanmar Labour News, which monitors human rights in Myanmar, reported on March 18 that labor rights violations were recorded in 124 factories in 2022 and 166 in 2023.

Ma Kyi Kyi Tun of the Institute of Workplace and Facilities Management said: “Workers have not received full pay since the coup. Employers believe staff must accept whatever pay they are offered as jobs are difficult to find.”