The military regime continues to deepen cooperation with Russia as its humiliating string of defeats in the country’s ethnic areas lengthens.

Junta national security advisor Admiral Moe Aung left Yangon on Sunday for St. Petersburg to attend the 12th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues and related meetings from April 23-26 in the Russian city, junta media reported.

The former Navy chief – who is also a minister at the State Administration Council’s Chairman Office – is a recipient of an international military cooperation award conferred by the Russia Defence Ministry. Together with deputy junta chief Soe Win and chief of general staff (army, navy and air) Maung Maung Aye, Moe Aung received the award from the deputy Russian defence minister on March 28.

The ties between Russia and the military regime have expanded beyond the arms trade and military training since the coup. The two pariah regimes now closely collaborate in almost every sector.

Moe Aung’s visit to Russia is occurring as the regime faces fierce attacks from ethnic armies and allied forces in northern, western and southeastern Myanmar.

Before the Thingyan Water Festival, a Myanmar military delegation led by Min Aung Hlaing loyalist Lieutenant-General Kyaw Swar Lin of the Commander-in-Chief (Army)’s office attended the 2nd Russia-Myanmar Joint Anti-Terrorist Committee meeting in Russia. Representatives of the two armies discussed enhancing technological cooperation and matters related to security and military training, according to junta media.

As Myanmar was celebrating its New Year Festival, the junta delegation visited the National Defence Management Center, the Central Museum of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, and the Military University of the Russian Defense Ministry.

Myanmar hosted the 1st meeting of the Russia-Myanmar Joint Anti-Terrorist Committee last year.

One day after celebrating Armed Forces Day on March 27, Min Aung Hlaing conferred honorary titles on 27 Russian military officers. The titles were invented a week before they were conferred.

The Russian Defense Ministry also showered medals on Min Aung Hlaing, Soe Win, Maung Maung Aye, joint secretary of the State Administration Council and military intelligence chief Ye Win Oo, transport minister Mya Tun Oo, junta cabinet office minister and former admiral Moe Aung, and air force chief Tun Aung.

On April 10, a delegation from the Eurasia Economic Commission led by Sergey Glazyev also met junta boss Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyitaw. They discussed trade, direct payments, direct flights, and cooperation in agriculture, oil and gas and textiles. Russia is a member of the commission.

On April 18, United Russia Party advisor Alexander Solonetskiy and Russia-Myanmar Friendship Association vice-president Alexander Ostrovskiy paid a call on Khin Yi, chairman of the military’s proxy Union Solidarity and Development Party at its headquarters in Naypyitaw to discuss further cooperation.