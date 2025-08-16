USDP Chief ‘Fearless’ Ahead of Vote

Junta boss Min Aung Hlaing ordered a security lockdown for parties participating in the planned December elections on Tuesday, as he chaired the first meeting of the newly rebranded State Security and Peace Commission. Minister for Home Affairs Tun Tun Naung vowed to boost protection for party offices and personnel.

Political parties registered for the poll have expressed concerns for their members’ safety after a string of high-profile assassinations targeting military supporters and retired officers in junta-controlled areas like Yangon. However, Khin Yi, chairman of the military’s proxy Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP), dismissed such worries. At a press briefing in Yangon on Thursday, he stated there was “nothing to fear” regarding the December election.

Khin Yi is notorious for his actions as police chief under former junta leader Than Shwe, when he orchestrated brutal crackdowns against regime opponents. He also paved the way for the 2021 coup, organizing pro-military rallies in coordination with ultranationalist groups.

He recently met with ultranationalists in Yangon, discussing the election with what he called “old friends.”

Meanwhile, the junta’s imposition of the Election Protection Law on July 29 has triggered alarm. The law prescribes harsh penalties including the death sentence for actions that disrupt the electoral process.

The planned vote has been widely condemned as a sham process aimed at entrenching military rule.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Min Aung Hlaing also called for swift trials for election-related crimes. This hardline posture, combined with the junta’s promises of security, appears to have emboldened the military’s political proxies, including Khin Yi.

Dictator Doubles Down on ‘War’ Poll

At the first meeting of the State Security and Peace Commission—the junta’s newly rebranded governing body, now focused on securing the December election—Senior General Min Aung Hlaing vowed the vote would be held “no matter what,” called for swift trials for any killings during the election period, and announced military operations to enable voting in more townships amid the civil war.

With just over four months to go, Min Aung Hlaing reiterated his commitment to proceed with the polls, saying they were necessary to convene parliament, elect a president and form a government. The regime is framing the election as a constitutional step toward “democracy,” but the junta’s real aim is widely recognized to be the consolidation of military control.

Monopolising AIDS Medication

Myanmar junta-controlled Ministry of Health on Friday began restricting the distribution of ART medication — taken daily by people living with HIV/AIDS to help them survive — by limiting it to distribution solely through the ministry.

The ART drugs are supplied to the Ministry of Health by international organizations such as the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Global Fund.

Previously, the ministry allowed the medicine to be widely distributed to patients through NGOs to ensure broad access.

Wooing Wa Leaders

Junta-appointed Shan State Chief Minister Aung Aung and Triangle Region Command Chief Major-General Soe Hlaing on Thursday visited Panghsang (also known as Pangkham), the capital of Wa State, which is controlled by the United Wa State Army. The visit comes as the junta ramps up preparations for elections at the end of the year in a bid to legitimize its rule.

The chief minister conveyed “cordial greetings” from the junta, newly rebranded as the State Security and Peace Commission, to the UWSA leadership, which is a signatory to a ceasefire with the military regime. He promised support for education and healthcare development in Panghsang as well as “preparations for the elections scheduled for December”, according to the WeChat page of the Voice of Wa State.

The meeting was chaired by UWSA deputy chief Zhao Guoan, who welcomed the delegation on behalf of Chairman Bao Youxiang and the Wa State Government.

