Myanmar junta-controlled Ministry of Health on Friday began restricting the distribution of ART medication — taken daily by people living with HIV/AIDS to help them survive — by limiting it to distribution solely through the ministry.

The ART drugs are supplied to the Ministry of Health by international organizations such as the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Global Fund.

Previously, the ministry allowed the medicine to be widely distributed to patients through NGOs to ensure broad access.

Under the junta order, distribution is now restricted to the ministry. As a result of the directive, some clinics were reportedly forced to close as early as July 6.

A doctor from a clinic dispensing ART medicine to patients told The Irrawaddy: “The news just came this week and caused a big uproar. We have about a month and a half left before these clinics shut down completely. After that, the departments providing HIV and ART medication will likely close, stopping our work and that of the doctors and nurses.”

HIV patients who have been receiving ART medication from NGOs will now have to obtain it from the ministry, meaning they must resubmit their medical records, documents, and personal information.

ART medication helps suppress the HIV virus in the blood and body of an infected person to prevent it from spreading further, and it must be taken every day. When dispensing the medication, health workers also check patients’ adherence to treatment and monitor their viral load before providing the drugs.

Observers warn that if ART can only be dispensed through the ministry, the already overburdened government hospitals and clinics — which are facing a shortage of staff — could be pushed into an even worse situation.

In addition, patients fear their personal information may be exposed, that they may not receive proper healthcare, and that they will be forced to seek treatment at overcrowded hospitals and clinics.

The doctor said: “ART is a lifelong medication. Getting it from government clinics risks exposing personal information, which many want to keep private. Crowded hospitals make it easy for others to see who is taking ART. This causes fear and shame, leading some patients to stop collecting or taking their medicine.”

The junta claims that the restriction is because the vehicles transporting ART medicine were attacked and seized by resistance forces in central Myanmar, causing the suspension of deliveries, according to NGOs.

Junta supporters have posted that the restrictions imposed by the junta are intended to harm HIV patients in the resistance-controlled areas.

HIV patients who have been displaced by fighting and are taking ART medication may face difficulties obtaining their medicine in new locations because they lack transfer documents from the health departments in those areas.

Because of these challenges, there could be impacts in resistance-controlled areas, according to Ko Bo Bo Thant Zin, a volunteer aiding internally displaced people in Paukku District, Magwe Region.

He assists HIV patients in obtaining ART medicine.

“In our group and others, resistance fighters received medication through NGO clinics for about two years despite challenges. But when they stopped supplies—likely due to our presence in resistance areas—we had to find other ways, like buying the medicine ourselves. As fighters, we pay 60,000 to 80,000 kyats (about US$18) per bottle,” Ko Bo Bo Thant Zin said.

At clinics run by NGOs, free blood testing was provided, along with free distribution of PrEP — a medication taken to prevent HIV infection — and PEP medicine, which must be taken within 72 hours after risky sexual contact to prevent infection.

According to the Coalition of Public Interest, by 2023, over 280,000 people in Myanmar were living with HIV/AIDS, and more than 10,000 of them were newly infected within that year.

Although the infection rate is around 10,000, doctors at ART clinics note that the military’s control over medicine distribution could have a major impact on HIV patients.

The Global Fund announced that it will provide over US$68 million from 2024 to 2026 to support people living with HIV in Myanmar.