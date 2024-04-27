Justice For Myanmar (JFM) and Info Birmanie called on the French government to investigate and freeze any assets of Theint Win Htet, daughter of the founder of Myanmar military junta-linked crony conglomerate Shwe Byain Phyu, in France and to bar her from the country.

Two French lawyers acting as counsel for JFM, on April 3 submitted a request to French authorities to freeze Theint Win Htet assets in French territory and consider her removal.

The lawyers also wrote to HEC Paris, an elite French business school that Theint Win Htet has been admitted to, urging the school to notify French authorities of Theint Win Htet’s sources of funds and to consider revoking her admission.

“The fact that Theint Win Htet is able to study in France is a further sign of the serious lack of coordination in sanctions imposed after the military’s illegal attempted coup,” JFM spokesperson Yadanar Maung said.

“Theint Win Htet’s presence in France undermines EU sanctions on Shwe Byain Phyu Group’s business partners and undermines US sanctions on Theint Win Htet and her family members,” the spokesperson added, urging France to conduct an investigation on it as soon as possible.

Thein Win Zaw, father of Theint Win Htet, who reportedly has close ties to junta chief Min Aung Hlaing’s family, is the owner of Shwe Byain Phyu Co. (SBP), which has interests in gas stations, gem mining, telecoms and logging. The company is one of the regime’s top taxpayers.

SBP was established in 1996 when Myanmar was ruled by military dictator Than Shwe. It operates in partnership with military-owned Myanmar Economic Holdings Ltd. in mining and the import and distribution of fuel. SBP also has a substantial stake in telecom operator ATOM, formerly the Myanmar subsidiary of Norwegian telecom giant Telenor.

In 2022, Shwe Byain Phyu Group took control of Telenor Myanmar, renamed ATOM Myanmar, putting the personal data of millions of users at risk amid the junta’s attempts to ramp up surveillance as part of its campaign of terror against the people of Myanmar.

JFM revealed that Theint Win Htet has acted as a shareholder and director of One Telecom Company Limited, a company established during Shwe Byain Phyu’s acquisition of Telenor Myanmar. In 2023, Theint Win Htet did an internship at ATOM Myanmar as a financial analyst.

As a result of the family’s business with the Myanmar military junta and its conglomerates, Washington sanctioned Theint Win Htet, her brother Win Paing Kyaw, her parents Thein Win Zaw and Tin Latt Min, and SBP on Jan. 31, 2024. In its sanctions’ announcement, Washington noted the role of Theint Win Htet, her brother and mother in “various companies that are closely related to the regime.”

Info Birmanie coordinator Johanna Chardonnieras said Theint Win Htet continues to exercise her ownership in the SBP from France, generating revenue for the junta and contributing to the bloody repression of her fellow citizens and, as a result, the French government must take appropriate measures.

“For more than three years, the people of Myanmar have courageously resisted the military’s failing attempted coup. France should stand on the side of the people and send a clear message that Myanmar cronies are not welcome in its territory,” Yadanar Maung said.