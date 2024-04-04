Myanmar junta’s deputy defense minister, Major General Aung Lin Tun, is being investigated over alleged involvement in online scam operations near the Chinese border in northern Shan State.

Maj-Gen Aung Lin Tun, who is the highest-ranking junta member to be investigated on the issue, was reportedly interrogated in late March.

A source told The Irrawaddy: “It appears that he had contact with telecom scam leaders while he was vice quartermaster-general and helped them launder money.”

As vice quartermaster-general he could award military contracts to scam chiefs for money laundering.

Aung Lin Tun allegedly had ties to Bai Suocheng, the former chair of the military-backed Kokang Special Administrative Zone in northern Shan State, who was arrested by the junta and transferred to China in January.

He was accused of accepting bribes from Bai, who was a former lawmaker from the military proxy Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP).

Beijing has pushed the junta since last year to crack down on the scam syndicates operating along its border.

Analysts believe the that junta’s weak response to the issue infuriated China to such the extent that Beijing gave the Brotherhood Alliance the green light to launch the devastating Operation 1027 across northern Shan State in late October last year.

The regime has handed over 352 Chinese citizens allegedly involved in scam operations in the border town of Muse to China.

When Chinese special envoy to Myanmar Deng Xijun met junta boss Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyitaw on Monday, fighting telecoms fraud in Myanmar was reportedly on the agenda.

The interrogation of Aung Lin Tun came after the regime’s arrest and transfer of former USDP lawmakers and militia leaders in Kokang to China for alleged involvement in scams.

Aung Lin Tun was previously the northeastern tactical commander in Lashio, northern Shan State.

He later ran the 22nd Light Infantry Division in Hpa-an in Karen State.

He became deputy defense minister in May 2021 amid the regime’s crackdown on peaceful protesters.

He was involved in the implementation of the Conscription Law in February and defense minister Lieutenant General Tin Aung San chairs the central conscription body.

Aung Lin Tun is close to Min Aung Hlaing’s right-hand man, former Quartermaster-General Lieutenant General Nyo Saw, according to sources.

The regime has not yet officially announced Aung Lin Tun’s dismissal.