Russia has been a true friend to Myanmar’s military regime and is proving its intimacy again by promising to join the generals in celebrating the Thingyan Festival in Naypyitaw.

The Russian Embassy in Myanmar will debut its own Thingyan pandal (water-spraying station) in the junta’s nerve center. The panda will be the first set up by the Russian Embassy and will give a much-needed boost to the propaganda campaign of the diplomatically isolated regime.

Russia is among the very few countries that have publicly embraced the regime with unabashed affection. Bilateral relations have developed by leaps and bounds since the coup. Russia has used its veto to protect the regime at the United Nations Security Council, provided nuclear technology and sold arms to the regime.

Russia is the only country that has invited coup maker Min Aung Hlaing for an official visit. The two pariah nations have been pursing multisectoral cooperation, even cooperating in academic and cultural matters.

The latest flurry of diplomatic engagement between the two has been occurring as the military regime enforced the national conscription law over the past two months.

Russian deputy foreign minister Andriy Rudenk paid a call on Min Aung Hlaing on Feb. 20, 10 days after the regime enforced the national conscription law. The two discussed plans for boosting ties and enhancing cooperation in nuclear technology.

Then, junta-appointed election body chief Ko Ko flew to Russia to observe its presidential election, followed by Min Aung Hlaing offering congratulations to President Vladimir Putin on his re-election. Junta propaganda newspapers featured Min Aung Hlaing’s congratulatory message.

He then flew to Yangon to be interviewed by Russia’s ITAR-TASS Media. The junta boss made his debut on Russian TV where he was portrayed as a family man and a devout Buddhist brimming with physical strength.

Junta electricity minister Nyan Tun and science and technology minister Myo Thein Kyaw attended the XIII International Forum ATOMEXPO 2024 in the Russian city of Sochi on March 25-26.

The duo visited Novosibirsk State Technical University and the Nuclear Energy Information Center.

Russian deputy defense minister Alexander Fomin visited Myanmar to attend Armed Forces Day celebrations in Naypyitaw on March 27. The following day, Russia and the regime exchanged honorary medals. Min Aung Hlaing conferred honorary titles that he created only a week ago on 27 Russian military officers.

The Russian Defense Ministry also showered medals on Min Aung Hlaing, Soe Win, chief of general staff (army, navy, air force) Maung Maung Aye, joint secretary of the State Administration Council and military intelligence chief Ye Win Oo, transport minister Mya Tun Oo, junta cabinet office minister and former admiral Moe Aung, and air force chief Tun Aung.

The two armies have also announced they will hold joint military combat and operational training later this year. More than 50 joint military activities are planned, according to reports citing Russia’s defense ministry.

Russia has always been helpful to the regime, even before it came under pressure for introducing mandatory military service.

While the regime suffered major defeats during the anti-regime Operation 1027 and subsequent offensives after November, Russian Navy chief Admiral Nikolai Evmenov visited Min Aung Hlaing.

The military band of the Russian Navy also entertained the coup maker.

Putin in December dispatched Russian Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev to Naypyitaw to confer the Order of Alexander Nevsky on his major arms buyer.

The regime’s attempt to give a false impression of stability in Myanmar through Thingyan celebrations failed previously. But this year, Russia has offered a helping hand, organizing a pandal, and even featuring musical shows by Russian singers.