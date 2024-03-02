Indoctrinating bureaucrats

One of the problems with Myanmar’s generals is their belief that they know it all and are better than others. Min Aung Hlaing is no exception, but it seems the narcissistic coup-maker has achieved new heights in this regard.

The junta boss is forcing high-ranking government officials to train at the military’s National Defense College (NDC) in Naypyitaw.

He told college staff and students at a video meeting on Feb. 27 that the NDC – previously for military officers only – was extending its training to civil servants to boost their political, economic, defense and administrative skills.

The move aligns with the political ideology of the previous junta, which said those at the helm of state affairs must be aware of defense matters – implying that only those with a military background were qualified to rule the country.

Min Aung Hlaing urged the college’s new recruits to study hard during their “one year of precious training.”

The junta chief foreshadowed the militarization of the bureaucracy when he contacted the NDC just four days before staging his coup on Feb. 1, 2021. During that video meeting, he stressed the need to improve the capacity of administrative organs that directly engage with the public.

He is apparently materializing his plan now.

The reality, however, is that his regime is failing on the political, economic, diplomatic and military fronts, and Min Aung Hlaing is desperately struggling to hold on to his position as its leader.

Failing grade

At the same meeting on Feb. 27, the junta boss inadvertently acknowledged the grave damage he has inflicted on the country that he claims to be defending.

Myanmar was lagging behind its neighbors, Min Aung Hlaing told staff and students. It had fallen behind educationally, especially in mathematics and engineering, he added.

The coup-maker needn’t look far for the culprits. The majority of Myanmar people would agree that responsibility for the country’s present chaos and past failures lies firmly with him and his military predecessors.

Myanmar has failed to make sustained progress since its first coup in 1962, suffering a series of setbacks as military jacks-of-all-trades poke their noses into every sector of the country.

The education sector has not been spared.

In 2022, Min Aung Hlaing founded the Naypyitaw State Academy in the junta’s administrative capital, touting it as a potential “international hub” of academic excellence. He also ordered his education minister to upgrade major universities into world-class seats of learning.

While the junta boss excels in empty rhetoric, he is receiving a failing grade in every other subject he tackles.

