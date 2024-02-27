Myanmar’s regime has urged students to join the University Training Corps (UTC), which acts as a reserve for the military’s depleted ranks.

Junta newspapers said many generals, including regime boss Min Aung Hlaing, were former UTC members.

Other members included parliamentary speaker T Khun Myat, former adjutant general Lieutenant General Khin Zaw Oo, former defense minister Lt-Gen Sein Win, junta peace negotiator Lt-Gen Win Bo Shein and Ayeyarwady Region chief minister Lt-Gen Tin Maung Win.

The regime says students can defer mandatory military service by joining the UTC.

The first UTC was formed in 1922 at Rangoon University under colonial rule. It was modeled on the British Army’s University Officer’s Training Corps, which aims to recruit educated officers and expose civilians who will become future employers to aspects of military life.

Junta newspapers said the UTCs are commanded by the Directorate of Militias and Border Guard Forces, providing students with four years of training.

There are three days of training a week during the academic year with a camp every October.

There are UTCs in Yangon, Mandalay, Mawlamyine, Taunggyi, Naypyitaw, Pathein and Taungoo, the junta’s Kyemon Daily reported.

Yangon University rector and UTC chair Dr Tin Maung Tun urged undergraduates to join the UTC to serve Myanmar when required.

Captain Min Win Mon, who commands Yangon’s UTC, said the organization offers students the opportunity to serve in the military at different ranks after university to provide extra manpower during national emergencies.

University staff and UTC students were quoted by junta newspapers saying the organization teaches basic skills and explains what the military does to protect the country.

Min Aung Hlaing is trying to address the military’s recruitment crisis.

The regime this month introduced mandatory military service for the ages 18-35 and has recalled former personnel to active duty after arming militias nationwide.