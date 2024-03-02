Kale University rector Dr Yaw Han Htun has denied Myanmar junta allegations that resistance forces seized him along with students and other staff on February 26.

The Kachin Independence Army, Chin National Front and resistance groups attacked junta troops stationed at Kale University in Sagaing Region, trapping staff and students in the battle.

Anti-regime forces evacuated 130 people from the university but the junta media said the staff and students were seized.

The junta’s New Light Of Myanmar newspaper on Wednesday claimed the groups invaded the university, seized educated people and were ruining the country’s future.

In a video released by Kale’s People’s Defense Force (PDF) Dr Yaw Han Htun denied that he was abducted and said anti-regime forces evacuated 130 people and were preparing to leave when clashes began.

The rector messaged the relatives of students and staff that everyone was safe and would soon return home.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

“We are safe and nobody was injured. The anti-regime forces provided us with food and shelter. Some students have left and others will follow,” he said.

Dr Yaw Han Htun was transferred to Kale from Hakha University in Chin State in September 2021.

National Unity Government spokesman Nay Phone Latt told The Irrawaddy that the anti-regime forces protected the staff and students.

“The resistance forces are sending the students home but staff who continued to work for the junta will be handled under civil disobedience movement policies,” he added.

Kale PDF said junta troops claimed they occupied Kale University to protect students but set up heavy weapons on the campus and shelled anti-regime forces in the Chin hills and around Kale Township. Reinforcement sent to assist defeated regime troops in Chin State came from Kale University.

The junta accused the anti-regime forces of defiling Myanmar’s education system by fighting on university campuses, which amounted to a war crime under international law.