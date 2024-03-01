The junta’s military is doing all it can to defend a major hilltop outpost in Kachin State’s jade mining hub as joint attacks by the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) and a People’s Defense Force (PDF) on the outpost continue for the sixth consecutive day, residents and resistance fighters say.

Control of Myanmar’s lucrative jade mining hub in Hpakant Township is at stake. About 70 percent of the world’s supply of jadeite comes from Myanmar, according to estimates.

The hilltop base is the last one under the junta’s control near Tar Ma Khan village.

On Tuesday, the KIA and PDF seized a smaller police outpost on Nant Yay Taung hill, where junta troops under the command of Light Infantry Battalion 119 were stationed, as well as the police station in Tar Ma Khan village. The major hilltop outpost they are still attacking is further from the village toward Hpakant town.

The KIA and its allies have been attacking junta positions in the jade-mining hub since January and launched new attacks on junta military and police positions in Hsengtaung village in Seikmu village tract this week.

If the KIA seizes enough hilltop outposts in Hpakant, it will be able to control the major road to the jade mines, residents of the township said.

The outpost under attack in Tar Ma Khan village was established more than 20 years ago. About 60 troops are stationed at the reinforced-concrete base.

One KIA soldier told The Irrawaddy that the base is strongly fortified and that the junta is sending in fighter jets and a Y-12 light transport plane to bomb surrounding areas to defend it. Junta military bases in and near Hpakant town are also shelling Tar Ma Khan village, residents say.

Resistance fighters say it may take a few more attempts to seize the hilltop base.

Residents said that the junta’s military has sustained heavy losses over the past five days and that the KIA and its allies have also sustained casualties.

Two Baptist churches, homes and other buildings have been destroyed by junta airstrikes in Tar Ma Khan village, residents say.