Burma Sagaing Resistance Seizes Myanmar Junta Base

A religious building and pagoda destroyed by junta airstrikes during a clash with resistance forces in Paungbyin Township last Thursday. / Homalin PDF

Myanmar’s junta suffered defeats and lost a base in two Sagaing Region townships last week, according to resistance groups.

On Friday, Mawlaik District People’s Defense Force (PDF) said it raided a hilltop outpost near Taung Inn village in Mawlaik Township.

Around 50 Infantry Battalion 365 and 366 troops were stationed at the base along with police and pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia members, the civilian National Unity Government’s defense ministry said.

Four junta airstrikes were reportedly conducted to protect the base using a Russian-made MI-35 helicopter and a fighter jet.

The group said it seized the base after seven hours of fighting, killing 10 regime soldiers, including an army captain.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

The civilian ministry said resistance forces seized several weapons, ammunition and other equipment, including a drone jammer.

After losing the base, MI-17 transport helicopters moved around 80 reinforcements to a base in Mawlaik town on Saturday and Sunday, according to the pro-revolutionary Mawlaik News.

Heavy clashes broke out in adjacent Paungbyin Township last Wednesday and Thursday when around 100 junta troops and Shanni Nationalities Army allies attempted to raid resistance territory, according to Homalin PDF fought with Paungbyin PDF.

On Wednesday, troops attacked Kaw Kan village after two helicopters bombarded the village for around 20 minutes.

Four junta troops, who were injured by resistance landmines, were treated at Paungbyin Public Hospital.

Fighting was also reported on Thursday when junta reinforcements attacked resistance groups along with two aircraft.

But regime forces were defeated after an attack by resistance groups, Homalin PDF said.

On Thursday night, junta fighter jets dropped two large bombs, destroying houses and a pagoda.

Three regime soldiers, including an officer, and two resistance fighters were reportedly killed.

Two civilian detainees were purportedly killed by junta troops. On Friday, the regime forces retreated to Paungbyin town, according to Homalin PDF.