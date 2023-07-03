War Against the Junta Around 40 Myanmar Junta Troops Killed in Three Days of Resistance Attacks

Weapons, ammunition and military equipment seized during a raid on a junta base in Mawlaik Township last Friday / NUG’s Defense Ministry

At least 37 Myanmar junta troops were killed in the last three days as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) and an ethnic armed organization (EAO) stepped up attacks on regime targets across the country.

In one case, a resistance group managed to seize a junta base amid heavy air strikes in upper Sagaing.

Incidents were reported in Sagaing, Magwe and Bago regions and Mon State.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and the EAO.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Junta base seized by resistance groups amid heavy air strikes in Sagaing

The Defense Ministry of the civilian National Unity Government (NUG) claimed one of its armed wings, Mawlaik District PDF Battalion 2, attacked and seized a military base of 50 regime forces and pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia members on a hill near Taung Inn Village in Mawlaik Township, Sagaing Region last Friday.

During the raid, the junta conducted four air strikes on resistance forces using an Mi-35 helicopter gunship and a fighter jet, but it lost the base.

Ten regime forces including a captain were killed in the raid. The PDF group also seized several weapons, along with ammunition and equipment including an anti-drone jammer, said the NUG’s Defense Ministry.

Junta troops killed in drone strikes in Sagaing

Eagle Guerilla Forces, which forms Shwebo District PDF Battalion 15, claimed to have killed 13 regime forces as it and four other PDF groups jointly conducted drone strikes against a military column stationed at a pagoda outside Shwe Kyin Village in Wetlet Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday night.

After being bombed, the regime forces responded with sniper rifles.

The next day, the combined resistance group continued to conduct drone strikes against the regime forces, injuring many others. After being attacked, the junta forces counterattacked using sniper rifles and 90-mm explosives as well as three drones.

Regime bases bombed by improvised resistance drones in Sagaing

Combined resistance groups during a drone strike operation on a military base in Myaung Township on Saturday / CDSOM

At least two regime forces were killed and many others injured in Myaung and Myinmu townships in the past three days as local resistance groups jointly used improvised drones to bomb three junta positions being used as bases by regime forces—a township administration office and two police stations—said Civilians’ Defense and Security Organization of Myaung, which was involved in the attacks.

During the attacks, resistance groups lost a drone due to an accidental explosion.

Pro-junta militia members killed in Sagaing

Local resistance group Wild Tiger said five other PDF groups killed three pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia members who were returning home from Shwebo town after buying liquor and rations for regime forces stationed in their pro-regime village and an adjacent village.

The three militia members was shot dead after they began shooting when they encountered a resistance inspection point.

Two weapons and two grenades were seized from the militia members along with the rations and liquor.

Immigration office bombed in Sagaing

People Army to Fight Dictatorship said it managed to attack an Immigration Department office where many regime forces are stationed in the center of Sagaing town, Sagaing Region on Saturday night, using a heavy explosive.

Regime casualties were unknown.

Miliary bases bombed in Mon

The resistance group Saw Dragon Drone Force said it and Lion Battalion Commando jointly conducted drone strikes on a police station and a nearby military checkpoint at a bridge in Kyaikmayaw Township, Mon State on Sunday, killing five regime forces.

After being bombed, the regime forces blocked the bridge. They also shot dead a son of a former army major while the son was traveling near the area on a motorbike.

Regime forces, militia members guarding gambling business killed in resistance raid in Bago

Two police officers and two pro-junta militia members were killed and five other militia members injured in Latpadan Township, Bago Region at 12 a.m. on Saturday when Tharyarwaddy District PDF battalion 3802 and another local PDF group conducted joint simultaneous raids on a police station and a nearby gambling business in Zee Phyu Kone Village, an administrative center for a number of villages in the area.

During the raids, two police sergeants, Kyaw Kyaw Myint and Aung Khine, as well as two Pyu Saw Htee militia members were killed while they were guarding the gambling business. Five other militia members suffered injuries.

The attacks came after regime personnel and the militia groups failed to comply with repeated warnings from local PDF groups to shut the gambling businesses, which were providing substantial funding to the military regime.

The PDF groups urged members of the public to avoid regime forces and those supplying the junta due to potential attacks.

Regime forces ambushed by PDF snipers in Magwe

Regime forces were injured in Yesagyo Township, Magwe Region on Saturday when resistance snipers of two PDF groups ambushed regime sentries at a jetty in Kyun Ma Kyar Village, said Myingyan Black Tiger, which coordinated the ambush.

More regime forces suffered injuries in an accidental explosion while trying to respond to the resistance forces with 60-mm mortar rounds.

Details of the military casualties were unknown, the PDF group said.