Burma KIA Denies Myanmar Junta's Accusation of Attacking Chinese Army Convoy

KIA fighters pictured in 2012. / The Irrawaddy

The Kachin Independence Army (KIA), one of Myanmar’s most powerful ethnic armed organizations, has denied the military junta’s accusation that it attacked a Chinese convoy last week.

The delegation, reportedly led by a Chinese consul, was travelling to Myitkyina for a meeting on the construction of the Namjin Industrial Zone, which is under development near the Kachin State capital, when it was attacked in Waingmaw Township on June 27.

The controversial economic zone is part of Beijing’s Belt and Road initiative.

The Myanmar regime on Friday accused the KIA of firing on the convoy.

KIA spokesman Colonel Naw Bu denied the allegation.

“We didn’t attack the Chinese convoy,” he said.

“There have been clashes since June 26 after junta troops marched towards our territory. Clashes continued for three days from June 26 to June 28. The Chinese convoy passed through the area during the fighting. We didn’t attack that convoy,” he explained.

7Stars News, a media outlet based in northern Shan State, reported that the 13-vehicle convoy carrying the Chinese delegation was fired on by a junta-controlled local militia group led by Shwe Min near Sadone Town in Waingmaw Township.

Shwe Min is the chair of the Lisu National Development Party (LNDP).

The KIA spokesman said, “We only heard about the attack in the online report by 7Stars. We can’t confirm it.”

Junta spokesman Major-General Zaw Min Tun told military mouthpiece Myawaddy TV that the KIA carried out the attack.

He said the delegation did not include a consul and was not visiting the economic zone in Namjin.

“It was just a delegation of representatives from China’s armed forces, and they came to attend our regular bilateral meeting on military affairs and border security,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

He said Myanmar military and Border Guard Force personnel provided security for the convoy, which was fired upon five times by light firearms while travelling to Myitkyina, at a location 13 kilometers from the frontier town Kanpaiti.

“There were no injuries or casualties. Following the attack, security personnel made sure it was safe to pass there. Then, the convoy proceeded to Myitkyina, and the meeting took place as planned. The meeting ended successfully. Chinese military representatives left Kachin, and we could verify that it was the KIA that carried out the attack,” the junta spokesman said.

LNDP leader Shwe Min denied his militia attacked the Chinese convoy. In a Facebook post, he said that his militia had carried out a clearance operation in collaboration with the Myanmar military following the attack.

The Chinese Embassy in Yangon has not yet replied to The Irrawaddy’s request for comment on the attack.