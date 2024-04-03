Almost two-thirds of Momauk town’s residents in Kachin State have reportedly left amid Kachin Independence Army (KIA) advances.

The KIA controls the Momauk-Myitkyina road to Lwegel on the Chinese border and Momauk opens up Bhamo in southern Kachin State to attack.

The KIA already controls to the north of Momauk town.

“Most residents left because they were afraid of junta bombing and shelling,” a Momauk resident said. “Drug addiction in Momauk has increased since the 2021 coup and crime had risen before this fighting started.”

Older residents and children have largely already left Momauk while some residents remained to look after their properties. Some residents are too poor to leave.

The military’s Sein Long base on the Lwegel-Momauk road fell on Monday. The military had held the stronghold for more than 60 years and approximately 80 troops from 437th Infantry Regiment moved into Momauk.

Troops have been patrolling the town by day, prompting most civilians to leave.

The KIA has seized the major Yawyone, Mada Bum and Sein Long bases and more than 10 other strongholds between Lwegel and Momauk since March 7.

The KIA and its allies have deployed around Momauk.

A Momauk resident said the junta holds the Mandalay-Myitkyina road in southern Kachin State with major bases in Momauk, Bhamo and Mansi with the KIA preparing to move towards Bhamo after taking Momauk.

The junta’s 437th Infantry Regiment based near Momauk was shelling the town on Monday, hitting its market and residential areas. Regime fighter jets and Y-12 planes are also conducting airstrikes on the town, especially Sein Long to the east of Momauk.

Around 100 junta reinforcements have been sent from Bhamo and were patrolling around Momauk market on Monday.

Bhamo residents have been leaving the town with some heading to Mandalay.

Junta helicopters have been used to reinforce Bhamo.

Troops from 99 Division and the notorious Orge Column from Sagaing Region have arrived in Bhamo, according to residents.

Since March 7, the KIA has seized more than 60 junta positions, according to the KIA’s information officer, Colonel Naw Bu.