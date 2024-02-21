Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Rudenko met Myanmar’s junta leader Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyitaw on Tuesday to discuss nuclear technology, tourism, education, fertilizer and electricity production.

It was the first meeting between the junta boss and a high-level Russian representative since December 5 when Min Aung Hlaing conferred the honorary Thray Sithu title on Russian security council secretary Nikolai Platonovich, who is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The deputy minister also met his junta counterpart Lwin Oo at the Foreign Ministry in Naypyitaw where they discussed closer ministerial collaboration and cooperation in defense, security, legal affairs, transport, communications, manufacturing, investment, banking, media, science, technology, education, health, culture, tourism and people-to-people engagement. The two sides promised closer cooperation on the regional and international stages.

The relationship between the junta and Moscow has deepened since the 2021 coup. Min Aung Hlaing has met Putin and the two regimes exchange high-level visits.

The junta’s key arms supplier helped build the first nuclear information center in Myanmar before they initiated direct flights and multi-sectoral cooperation.

Min Aung Hlaing has awarded honorary titles to five Russian representatives, including the defense minister, his deputy and the ambassador to Myanmar.

But bilateral relations have cooled since the Brotherhood Alliance launched Operation 1027 near the Chinese border on October 27 last year.

Since then three Russian warships visited Yangon and Platonovich met Min Aung Hlaing.

Russia’s ambassador recently met the junta’s national security advisor, former admiral Moe Aung, and junta-appointed Yangon Region chief minister Soe Thein and Yangon Mayor Bo Htay.