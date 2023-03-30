Burma Resistance Rockets Slam Myanmar Regime’s Airbase in Bago

The Taungoo Airbase. / CJ

A combined force of the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and the People’s Defense Force (PDF) attacked the junta air force base in Taungoo Township, Bago Region on March 25 and March 27, killing at least three regime troops and destroying a helicopter, according to the Bago Region PDF.

The operation, codenamed “Rain of Fire”, was launched on March 25 with two improvised rockets fired into the base.

“One rocket fell near an air force dormitory and the other near the runway. We are still verifying details of the damage and the number of casualties in the March 25 attack,” said the spokesperson for Bago Region PDF, the local resistance group involved in the attack.

The second phase of the attack on March 27 occurred as the junta was celebrating Armed Forces Day and saw four rockets fired into the base. They struck close to an ammunition storage facility, the fuel tank, and a jet fighter hangar.

“Right after firing the rockets, we saw huge plumes of smoke rising from the base. We later heard from residents around the base and those close to personnel inside that at least three junta troops were killed and a helicopter was destroyed,” the spokesperson added.

The Irrawaddy has been unable to verify the claim.

After the attack, junta troops raided Doe Inn village, which is located next to the air force base, and interrogated residents.

Regime airbases across the country are frequently attacked by resistance groups, especially with improvised rockets, but these usually cause only minor damage.

In April and August 2021, in response to frequent junta air strikes across the country aimed at crushing anti-regime fighters, resistance groups launched attacks on air force bases in Magwe and Meikhtila.

Junta airstrikes have escalated in recent weeks in retaliation for the growing number of casualties the regime is suffering on the ground. These airstrikes are targeting not only resistance groups but also civilian populations in ethnic areas and in Magway and Sagaing regions where resistance is strengthening.

Junta airstrikes since the coup have resulted in several mass killings of civilians, including the Let Yet Kone and Kachin Concert massacres.

In February and December 2022, a junta air base in Yangon’s Hmawbi Township was also attacked by the Yangon and Hmawbi People’s Defense Forces (PDFs).