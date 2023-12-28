Myanmar’s military regime is blockading Kyaukphyu in Rakhine State as it accelerates development of the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and deep-seaport project with China in the coastal town.

The junta and Chinese state-owned firm CITIC signed an addendum to the project’s concession agreement in Naypyitaw on Tuesday, as the two sides seek to expedite construction of the stalled SEZ in western Myanmar.

The project is being developed by the Kyaukphyu SEZ Deep Seaport Co. Ltd, a joint venture between the CITIC Myanmar Port Investment Ltd and the junta-backed Kyaukphyu SEZ management committee. A vital node in Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative, the SEZ and port will open a new route to the Indian Ocean for Chinese exports.

Junta troops are now blockading roads and waterways into Kyaukphyu, preventing rural residents from entering the town to make a living, buy goods, or even access basic services such as public healthcare, said residents.

A high school student suffering from dysentery died on Wednesday after junta troops barred him and his family from entering the town for treatment, according to the Arakan Army (AA) and residents,

The boy’s family rushed him from Inn Kyi Nar village in Gone Chun village to Kyaukphyu public hospital on Monday. But junta troops at a checkpoint stopped them from entering the town until Wednesday morning.

“By the time they let them pass, the boy was already dying. He died as he arrived at the hospital after suffering on the road for two nights,” said a Kyaukphyu resident.

An order issued by junta troops on Dec. 23 bars rural residents from entering Kyaukphyu town until February 19.

On Tuesday, police and troops from Infantry Battalion 34 arrested 15 fishermen on a river bank in Myit Nar Tan ward, according to the AA. Residents said the group is being detained without charges at Kyaukphyu Myoma Police Station.

“It is obvious that the junta is afraid of being attacked by the AA in Kyaukphyu, where the Chinese’s investment project is still being implemented. However, its actions in the conflict are risking the lives of civilians,” said a Kyaukphyu resident.

He added that residents see little hope of enjoying the benefits of Chinese investment, instead fearing the projects will destroy their livelihoods, including sea fishing.

A Rakhine ethnic activist who has been monitoring the Kyaukphyu SEZ and deep-sea port project closely commented that the junta wa seeking ways to gain support from China in its fight with the ethnic armed Brotherhood Alliance, which includes the AA.

“Although it [the junta] is driving the project, each step requires agreement with the AA, otherwise it could be halted at anytime again,” he said.

Junta troops are also targeting civilians in other townships in Rakhine State. Troops in Nwar Yone Taung village, Buthidaung Township, fired seven artillery rounds into surrounding communities at around 9 am on Wednesday, despite the absence of fighting on the ground. The indiscriminate shelling killed a 13-year-old boy and severely injured four others, according to the AA’s statement.

On Monday, Light Infantry Battalion 550 warned farmers around its base in Ponnakyun Township not to harvest their paddy fields as it had planted landmines in the area. Residents said the move was designed to provoke food shortages as there are at least 20 acres of paddy fields in the danger zone.

At around 11 am on Wednesday, a junta artillery unit in Kazu Kaing village, Ann Township fired shells into Upper Ywar Haung, destroying several houses.