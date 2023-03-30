Burma Myanmar Regime Airstrike Kills Children in Chin State

Two Myanmar military jets during training. (Photo: regime’s website)

A Myanmar military airstrike killed eight civilians including two children on Thursday morning in Chin State’s Thantlang Township.

The air raid on the village of Kwarpho outside of Thantlang Town in western Myanmar took place around 10am on Thursday, a member of the Chinland Defense Force (CDF) told The Irrawaddy.

“Two fighter jets came and attacked [the village]. A civilian house took a direct hit. Eight people were killed immediately and a few others were injured. Some houses also went up in flames,” said the CDF resistance fighter.

He added that the junta airstrike was an unprovoked attack targeting civilians. Local news agencies reported up to 30 casualties with 10 dead and 20 injured.

In January, the military regime launched airstrikes at Camp Victoria, the headquarters of the Chin National Front, killing five Chin resistance fighters, injuring many others and damaging a health clinic and civilian houses.

Fighters from the CDF are currently clashing with junta forces in Kale Township on the border of Sagaing Region and Chin State, as well as in Hakha and Falam townships in Chin State itself.