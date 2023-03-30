Burma Resistance Reports Heavy Fighting in Kayah and Shan

A Mobye PDF rescue team treat injured resistance fighters on the border of southern Shan State and Kayah State. / MPRT

Fighting between Myanmar regime forces and resistance troops has been intensified in Pinlaung Township in southern Shan State and Kayah State on Wednesday.

A member of Moebye People’s Defense Force was killed and the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) suffered injuries near Tawng Me Thin village, the group reported.

“Yesterday’s fighting was fierce and the regime conducted airstrikes. We suffered casualties. Another fighting occurred near Ta Nee Lar Le village in eastern Demoso Township,” a KNDF spokesman said.

The Karenni Human Rights Group reported airstrikes on civilian targets on Thursday, although causalities are currently unknown.

It said the airstrike on Tuesday injured four civilians.

“Two airstrikes have been launched on civilian areas this month in Bawlakhe and western Demoso townships. They are far from any battlegrounds,” said Ko Banya from the group.

Airstrikes killed three civilians and injured five others at a logging site in Bawlakhe on March 23.

A resident said more fighting is expected as a 50-vehicle regime convoy is heading from Taunggyi to Loikaw carrying reinforcements.

Junta boss Min Aung Hlaing during this week’s Armed Forces Day called on his troops to wipe out all anti-regime forces.

Fighting is ongoing near Ta Muu Lar Le village in Demoso Township, where regime soldiers are deployed, according to sources.

At least 100 regime troops have been killed since March 8 in Kayah State, according to the KNDF.

Another 50,000 people have been displaced in Demoso Township this month, according to aid groups.