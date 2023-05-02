Burma Myanmar Resistance Fighter Beheaded in Sagaing

Ta Ein Te village in Sagaing Township on Monday after a junta raid.

Myanmar junta troops beheaded a resistance fighter when they raided at least six villages in Sagaing Township on Sunday and Monday.

His body was found with the abdomen cut open in Ta Ein Te village after a regime raid on Monday, according to a resistance member.

“His intestines were falling out. The head was about 3km away,” he said.

Troops clashed with resistance forces when they raided Ywar Ma village on Sunday, killing another resistance member.

Regime troops detained at least 100 residents who were sheltering at the Ywar Ma village monastery, according to a source.

Some were tortured and three are receiving medical treatment, he said.

At least 15 Ta Ein Te village homes were burned by junta troops on Monday.

Later troops raided Myaing Lel, Maung Htaung, Let Pan Thar and Htein Kone villages.

The force of around 150 troops included Pyu Saw Htee militia members. It left Sagaing Township for neighboring Myinmu on Tuesday, according to residents.

Regime troops have been raiding the resistance stronghold of Sagaing Region, killing numerous resistance members and civilians.

“They are trying to spread fear but it doesn’t work on us. We will fight them until the end of the revolution,” a resistance fighter said.

A resistance member from Than Bo village in Khin-U Township in the region was beheaded on March 13.

A force of around 100 soldiers from Division 99 committed a series of raids in Ayadaw, Myinmu and Sagaing townships in Sagaing Region.

They killed and beheaded 20 resistance members and massacred 16 civilian detainees, including three women who were raped before being killed, from February 23 to March 5.