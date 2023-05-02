Burma Chin Groups Hail Successful Attack on Myanmar Junta Troops

Arms and ammunition the CDF and CNA seized from junta troops after the clashes on May 1. / CDF

At least 23 junta troops were killed in Hakha Township in two days in fighting with the Chin National Army (CNA) and Chin Defense Force (CDF), according to the armed groups.

Light Infantry Division 77 troops into the township on May 1 and were attacked by the Chin State revolutionary groups.

“The troops came from Gangaw and we organized the attack well. At least 23 troops were killed and many injured. We seized many arms, including a mortar and RPG,” said a CDF spokesman.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

In response, junta aircraft attacked Vantlang village on the Gangaw-Hakha road in Hakha Township on Tuesday and three houses were destroyed.

“Jets circled before bombing Vantlang, a small village with just about 40 houses. We fled to a forest,” said a villager.

The CDF confirmed the airstrike but did not know about the casualty numbers.

Another clash broke out near Chong Kyone village in Hakha on Sunday. At least three junta troops and Lance Corporal Salai Bah Aye from the CNA were killed.

His funeral was held on Sunday night near the village.

The CDF and CNA raided Chong Kyone village on Sunday where junta troops had been based for a few weeks. The troops retreated and the Chin forces seized arms, ammunition and an armored vehicle.

“We burned the vehicle and left the village but on Monday we heard junta troops returned and torched 15 buildings, including a church,” said the CDF representative.