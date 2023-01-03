Burma Myanmar Regime Arrests 16 for Alleged Mandalay New Year Bomb Plot

Photos released by the junta show alleged resistance force members it accuses of plotting New Year bombings in Mandalay.

Junta forces in Mandalay have arrested 16 people including a monk and charged them with planning to bomb New Year’s Eve celebrations in the city, according to regime-run media.

Regime soldiers and police arrested the 13 men, one monk and two women during raids on Dec 31 and Jan 1, reports said. The regime has accused those detained of being members of two armed resistance groups – the Mandalay Young Force (MYF) and Wetlet PDF.

The detainees were named as Kyaw Min Khant, Hein Htet Aung, Yamin, Aung Htet Kyaw, Ye Thu San, U Eaindra Sakka aka Aye Ko, Htet Aung Lin, Lin Lin, Moe Myint Thu, Nay Thu Rein, Yan Paing Tun, Ant Hpone Khant, Thar Htet Khant, Myo Thu Aung, Arkar Phyo and Hlaing Myo Win.

The regime said Hlaing Myo Win and Arkar Phyo were shot and wounded as they fought back while attempting to flee a raid on December 31. Hlaing Myo Win suffered a wound to his left thigh and Arkar Phyo was hit in the chest, according to a regime statement. No information was given on the seriousness of their injuries.

Irrawaddy reached out to the Wetlet PDF and other urban guerrilla forces in Mandalay but was unable to confirm whether the 16 people arrested were members of their groups.

The regime said handmade explosive devices were also seized during the raids. However, so far, none of the resistance groups in or around Mandalay has commented on the arrests.