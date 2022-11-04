Burma Myanmar Junta Shelling Kills Teenager in Sagaing

A 13-year-old boy is killed in Zee Ka Nar village in junta shelling. / Supplied

A 13-year-old in Kantbalu Township, Sagaing Region, was killed and three other civilians injured on Thursday by Myanmar junta shelling, according to the Kyunhla Activists Group.

Junta troops based in Koetaungbo village shelled nearby villages yesterday afternoon and shells hit two houses in Zee Ka Nar village. The boy was killed on the spot and a seven-year-old girl and two women in their 60s were injured.

Troops detained 14 Zee Ka Nar villagers yesterday and resistance groups are chasing the troops to free the civilians, said Ko Ka Lar, head of a Kantbalu People’s Defence Force battalion.

Daw Mya Myanmar, 53, the wife of one of those seized, told The Irrawaddy: “Soon after the shelling, many troops arrived and took my husband and others without giving any reason. We don’t know where they are.”

At least 1,000 houses in five villages in southern Kantbalu were burned down in October and more than 20,000 residents from 18 villages have been displaced, according to resistance groups.

Mi-35 helicopters and YAK-30 fighter jets attacked in late October. On October 29, Ko Nyein Tun, a Hlut Taing villager with a wife and two children, was killed by junta troops.