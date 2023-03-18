Burma Kayah Resistance Commandos Seize Myanmar Junta Border Outpost

The Karenni Commando squad with seized firearms and ammunition after attacking a regime outpost on the Thai border.

The Karenni Army and Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) seized a Myanmar regime outpost near the Than Lwin River on the Thai border on Thursday, according to Karenni Military Information Centre (KMIC).

Commandos ambushed the Light Infantry Battalion 135 border outpost, according to the KMIC.

“We raided a border outpost which is important for their food supplies. Three regime soldiers were killed and the rest fled,” KMIC said.

After an hourlong battle, anti-regime forces occupied the camp and seized six weapons and ammunition and found three dead soldiers.

Karenni Commandos raided a Light Infantry Battalion 54 border outpost on March 8 and found the bodies of six regime troops.

They have raided at least eight junta outposts since late 2022, according to the KMIC.

Fighting between regime troops and Karenni forces continues in Kayah State as regime reinforcements attack resistance strongholds in Demoso and Shadaw townships and Pekon and Pinlaung townships in neighboring southern Shan State.

Regime troops have attacked civilian targets with shelling and airstrikes.

The KNDF and resistance groups announced that 31 junta soldiers were killed during three clashes in Pekon Township earlier this month. Resistance groups seized six junta soldiers, firearms and ammunition and the bodies of soldiers killed in clashes.