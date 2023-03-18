Conflicts In Numbers Myanmar Regime Massacres in Numbers

The recovered bodies of Tar Taing villagers killed by junta troops in Myinmu Township, Sagaing Region.

Myanmar’s civilian National Unity Government (NUG) claimed on Wednesday that the regime has committed 64 massacres in five states and regions, killing at least 766 people since the 2021 coup.

The NUG listed nine massacres in 2021, 44 in 2022 and 11 this year.

In massacres, regime troops killed 104 people this year, about 20 percent of mass killings in 2022. The number of victims rose to 515 in 2022, an increase of 250 percent from 147 in 2021. Massacres mostly took place in anti-regime strongholds like Sagaing and Magwe regions and Kayah State.

U Kyaw Moe Tun, Myanmar’s UN ambassador, asked the General Assembly on Thursday for international protection for Myanmar’s civilians against junta atrocities and submitted evidence of mass graves.

He highlighted the killings of 22 civilians, including three monks, by regime troops in Nan Name village in Pinlaung Township, Naypyitaw. U Kyaw Moe referred to the junta’s execution of 17 civilians, including three women who were also raped, in Tar Taing village this month.

An estimated 72 percent of the killings were in Sagaing Region, claiming the lives of 478 civilians, according to the NUG’s Ministry of Human Rights.

At least 120 Kachin State civilians were killed in 2022, largely in airstrikes. Regime troops massacred 42 people in Magwe Region, 41 in Kayah State and 31 in southern Shan States last year.

In 2022 junta troops carried out massacres in which 42 people died in Magwe Region, 41 in Kayah State and 31 in southern Shan State.

Infographics by Nora / The Irrawaddy

The number of massacres